Bristol Blues off to a slow start this summer

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

It was a lean week for the Bristol Blues, who won one game and dropped four in a five-game stretch.

Here’s what happened last week for the Blues, who were 3-6 going into Monday’s action:

Silver Knights 8, Blues 5

JUNE 4—The Blues were unable to complete a late-inning rally against the Silver Knights in the first game of the week at Holman Stadium in Nashua, N.H.

Dylan Reynolds (Hamden) was 2-for-5 with two RBI and run scored to lead the offense for Bristol. Danny Roth (West Hartford) was 2-for-4 with a double and run batted in. Nolan Cloutier (Wallingford) had an RBI, Brogan Searle-Belanger (Saco, Maine) doubled and scored a run, and Jack Moore (Peachtree City, Ga.) tripled and scored a run. Spencer Fox (Manchester) started and took the loss for Bristol. Fox is 0-2 on the season.

Blues 9, Starfires 5

JUNE 5—The Blues scored six runs over the final three innings to claim the road win over the expansion franchise at Bullens Field in Westfield, Mass.

Roth went 3-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and two RBI to lead a nine-hit Bristol attack. Will Reiner (Madison) doubled and drove in two runs while Austin White (Glastonbury) had a single, two runs scored and an RBI. Kasey Bass (Sun Prairie, Wis.) and Brandon Miller (Easton, Pa.) doubled and Zeke Diamond (Sandy Springs, Ga.) tripled. Miller and Diamond each had a run scored and run batted in while Bass scored a run. Dominic Niman (West Hartford) picked up the win in relief to improve to 2-0, and Tommy Hughes (Newington) recorded his first save.

Rox 4, Blues 2

JUNE 6—The Blues lost a late lead and the game on the road at Campanelli Stadium in Brockton, Mass.

Cloutier went 3-for-4 with a triple and run batted in. Griffin Schneider (Minnetonka, Minn.) doubled and scored a run while Kyle Maves (Burlington, Ont.) singled and scored a run. Ben DeLaubell (Cheshire) took the loss for the Blues and dropped to 0-2.

Rox 7, Blues 5

JUNE 7—The Blues played at home for the first time during the week, but came up short against the Rox.

Cloutier was 2-for-4 with a run scored while Miller singled, walked, scored a run and drove in a run. Diamond drove in a run with a sacrifice fly while Maves, Reynolds and Bass each had a single and run scored. DeLaubell took the loss and dropped to 0-3.

Starfires 10, Blues 9

JUNE 8—The Blues jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first four innings and led 7-1 after six innings. The Starfires scored a run in the seventh, three in the eighth and five in the ninth for the stunning win at Bullens Field.

White (two RBI) and Diamond each had three hits and two runs scored in a 16-hit Bristol attack. Miller and Bass each doubled, singled, scored a run and drove in two runs. Schneider tripled and drove in two runs while Searle-Belanger and Christian Beal (Flossmoor, Ill.) each had two hits and a run scored. Anthony D’Onofrio (Wantagh, N.Y.) walked twice and scored a run. Hughes took the loss in relief and fell to 0-1.

Up next: The Blues play six games in seven days in the coming week, including four at home at Muzzy Field. Bristol hosted the Pittsfield Suns on Monday and the North Shore Navigators on Tuesday, then played the Worcester Bravehearts and Rox on the road on Wednesday and Thursday. The Blues host the Nashua Silver Knights on Friday at 7 p.m., then host the Suns on Sunday at 6 p.m.

