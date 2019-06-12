Baseball: Legion ready to defend title

By KEVIN ROBERTS

Southington American Legion Kiltonic Post 72 begins defense of its senior (19U) state championship this week. Post 72 opened the season on Tuesday at West Hartford in the redesigned Zone 1.

Senior Legion now has six zones instead of eight, due in large part to the folding of teams. Post 72 is back in Zone 1 after spending last season in Zone 3. Zone 1 has been split into northern and southern divisions. Southington is in the Southern Division, along with West Hartford, Newington, Berlin and Hartford. The Northern Division of Zone 1 is made up of Bristol, Simsbury, Avon and Winsted.

Gone from last year’s Zone 1 are Torrington, Wolcott and Plainville. Torrington has been moved to Zone 5, which is home to Oakville, Washington, Bethel, Danbury, Naugatuck and Shelton. Wolcott doesn’t have a 19U team listed and will play at the 17U and 15U levels in Zone 3. Plainville has disbanded for the season.

Southington went 20-8 in Zone 3 during the regular season last year. Post 72 went 3-1 in state pod play, then ripped off three wins without a loss in the super regional round to reach the championship series. Southington beat Ellington two straight times to claim the state championship, the second in program history and first since 1993. Post 72 played in the Northeast Regional in Massachusetts, where it went 2-2 to end the season with a record of 30-11.

After playing West Hartford on Tuesday, Southington was scheduled to Winsted in its home opener on Thursday at Southington High School. Post 72 faces West Hartford on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Southington High School, then hosts Simsbury on Sunday at 1 p.m.

