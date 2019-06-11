Waterbury man arrested for selling narcotics

On Tuesday, June 4, Glidden Ruberte, 32, of Waterbury was taken into custody by Southington police for drug charges stemming from a month-long investigation by the Southington Police Department’s special investigation unit.

In March 2019, police received a tip that Ruberte was selling narcotics in Southington. Based on this information, police made three controlled purchases of crack cocaine from the Waterbury man. As a result of this investigation, police secured three separate arrest warrants for Ruberte.

Ruberte was charged with three counts of selling narcotics, and he was held on bonds totaling $145,000, as well as a remand to custody from parole. He was scheduled to appear in Bristol Superior Court on June 5.

The arrest warrants were sealed at the time of the arrest, and no further information will be released by police.