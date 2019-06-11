Man arrested for fighting in a car

Jan Willicka, 61, of Southington was charged with second degree breach of peace and interfering with an officer for his involvement in a dispute inside a vehicle.

On Sunday, June 2, police were dispatched to the area of 417 Prospect St. after receiving a report of a physical altercation inside a gray Subaru on the street. According to the report, a male was hitting a female during the altercation. The female was yelling for Willicka to let her go.

Responding officers located and stopped the vehicle on Mount Vernon Road, and Willicka was found to be the passenger with a female behind the wheel. Willicka refused to exit the vehicle upon request of the officers, and he attempted to lock himself in the vehicle.

Willicka was taken into custody after a brief struggle. There were no injuries.

He was released on a $1,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol court on June 11.