Obituary: Cynthia J. Rascati, 71

Cynthia J. Rascati, 71, of Southington passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Bradley Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Edward A. Rascati.

She was born in New Haven, on July 17, 1947, the daughter of the late Charles and Hilda (Evans) Lanza. Before retiring in 1999, Cynthia worked in the billing department at the Hospital of St. Raphael. Cynthia enjoyed many hobbies throughout the years including: knitting, crocheting, gardening, and bowling.

She is survived by her daughter Stacey and husband Wayne McCarthy of Southington and her grandchildren Rebecca, Kylie and Connor McCarthy. She also leaves her nieces and nephews Shaun Higgins, Todd Higgins, Alissa Wood, Stephen Sidorak and Kristin Sidorak.

The family would like to thank the staff at Southington Care Center for the excellent care they took of her. She developed close bonds with staff members and fellow residents. Cynthia’s family would also like to thank the nurses and doctors at Bradley Memorial Hospital for the comfort and kindness they provided to her and the family during her last days.

Memorial calling hours will be held on Monday, June 10th from 4-6 pm with a service at 6 pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. Donations may be made in her memory to the Southington Care’s Patient Activity Fund, 45 Meriden Ave. Southington, CT 06489

