Obituary: Anna (Frascatore) Petrillo, 102

Anna (Frascatore) Petrillo, 102, of Southington, passed away Friday June 7, 2019 at the Southington Care Center. She was the wife of the late Vito Petrillo.

She was born July 27, 1916 the daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Tancredi) Frascatore. She retired in 1977 from Beaton Corbin.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Scott Petrillo and Stephanie Gibbons, 2 great grandchildren Logan and Antonia Gibbons, a daughter- in- law, Linda Petrillo and she also leaves two special nieces Millie Simone and Alice Frascatore who spent time with her on so many occasions. She was predeceased by a daughter Rosemary Popielarczyk and a son Anthony Petrillo, 8 brothers and 3 sisters.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the Southington Care Center.

The Funeral will be held Wednesday 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St. Southington. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com