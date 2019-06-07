Miscellaneous listings for the June 7 edition

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

PLAINVILLE

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE FESTIVAL. 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The shortcakes will be served at the church. Takeout available with free delivery for orders of 10 or more. Plainville United Methodist Church, 56 Red Stone Hill, Plainville (860) 747-2348 or (860) 747-2328.

SOUTHINGTON

JURIED ART EXHIBITION. Friday, June 7 at 6:30 p.m., open reception with artists. Join Southington Arts & Crafts to celebrate 60+ years of art by visiting their 28th annual exhibit on display at SoCCA through June 28. Southington Community Cultural Arts, 93 Main St., Southington.

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

BRISTOL

ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL REUNION. 5:30 p.m. DoubleTree by Hilton, 42 Century Dr., Bristol. jfasolo@gmail.com, (860) 584-0788, pvarlerio@snet.net, (860) 589-0598, jrafaniello@comcast.net, (860) 589-5582, numotaz@aol.com, (860) 582-4388.

CONNECTICUT OPEN HOUSE DAY. Free admission all day. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. TheCarouselMuseum.org. (860) 585-5411.

SOUTHINGTON

CONNECTICUT OPEN HOUSE DAY. Noon to 3 p.m. South End Schoolhouse will be open to the public, hosted by Southington Historical Society. Recreation Park, Southington.

FILL THE CRUISER. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walmart, 235 Queen St., Southington. Proceeds benefit Southington Community Services food pantry. Sponsored by the Giving Back Girls.

JUNE 8 thru OCT. 26

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON DRIVE-IN. Saturdays through Oct. 26, 6 p.m. gates open and movies start at sunset. Cost for Southington residents is $2 per person ($12 per carload). Non-resident carloads coast $18. Eric Korp will entertain children and families before the movies. Food and ice cream trucks are on site. (Sponsors are in parenthesis). More info at SouthingtonDrive-In.org.

June

June 8, “The Little Mermaid” (SEF)

June 15, “Back to the Future” (United Way)

June 22, “Ralph Breaks the Internet” (SFD Co. 1 & 2)

June 29, “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” (Kiwanis)

July

July 6, “Bohemian Rhapsody” (American Legion Aux.)

July 13, “Up” (Sorelle d’Italia)

July 20, “Weekend at Bernie’s” (Southington Rotary)

August

Aug. 3, “Ice Age” (Mill Foundation)

Aug. 10, “Lady and the Tramp” (Southington Valley Midget Football)

Aug. 17, “Star Wars, Episode IV: A New Hope” (Southington Travel Football)

Aug. 24, “Tangled” (STEPS)

Aug. 31, “Ferdinand” (Southington Land Trust)

September

Sept. 7, “Captain Marvel” (Bread for Life)

October

Oct. 26, “Halloween Festival” (Lions Club/SoCCA)

MONDAY, JUNE 10

SOUTHINGTON

FREE TIPS TRAINING/CERTIFICATION FOR BUSINESSES SERVING ALCOHOL. 6 p.m. registration, 6:30 p.m. training Sponsored by the STEPS Coalition. Training for Intervention Procedures (TIPS) training for responsible service, sale, and consumption of alcohol. Hawk’s Landing Country Club, 200 Pattonwood Dr., Southington. RSVP. albanesem@southington.org

TUESDAY, JUNE 11

BRISTOL

REMINISCING WITH SHEILA: A CT YANKEE. 6:30 p.m. Local writer and genealogist spins tales of sailing to America, colonial life, the “Oblong,” indentured slavery, a family Tory, going from rags to riches, cowboys, and Draper’s “Instant Cure Liniment.” Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. RSVP. Free. BristolLib.com. (860) 584-7787 ext. 2023.

JUNE 11, 18, 25

BRISTOL

THE CAROUSEL WRITERS GROUP. 10 to 11:30 a.m. Led by Bettie MacIntyre-Paul. All are welcome to share their work with the opportunity to workshop. Space is limited. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. TheCarouselMuseum.org, (860) 585-5411.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12

SOUTHINGTON

VAN GOAT ARTISTS FROM BRADLEY MOUNTAIN FARM. June 12 from 6 to 8 p.m., opening reception. Paintings by goats. June Artists of the Month. Southington Public Library, 239 Main St., Southington.

THURSDAY, JUNE 13

BRISTOL

CAROUSEL COUSINS: DERBY RACERS AND OTHER THRILL RIDES. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wine and cheese reception, 6 to 6:30 p.m. Derby racers, track machines, and other early thrill rides from subject specialist Cate Mahoney and carousel enthusiast and guide Kristen Berggren. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. thecarouselmuseum.org, (860) 585-5411.

JUNE 13-15

BRISTOL

GREEK FESTIVAL. Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Live Greek music, Greek dancing, food, pastry, jewelry, imports, drinks, ouzo, souvlaki, raffle. St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 31 Brightwood Rd., Bristol, off West Street between Route 6 and 72. Free. (860) 583-3476, SaintDemetriosBristol.org, stdemetriosbristolusa@hotmail.com.

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

BRISTOL

SINGLES 50s, 60s, 70s DANCE. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. 7 to 11 p.m. Buffet from 7 to 8 p.m. DJ Tasteful Productions. Dress casual. Door prizes. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Bristol. $20. (860)463-6906.

SOUTHINGTON

DOWNTOWN SOUTHINGTON WALK-THRU. 10 a.m. starting in front of the Southington Town Hall, 75 Main St., Southington. Join Southington Chamber of Commerce and Southington officials to learn about economic development, planned infrastructure, overall aesthetics and more.

SATURDAY, JUNE 15

SOUTHINGTON

SUPER SATURDAY AT SOCCA. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Face painting, arts and crafts, sidewalk sale and more. 93 Main St., Southington. Light refreshments served. Free admission.

MONDAY, JUNE 17

BRISTOL

LADIES POWER LUNCH. 12:30 to 2 p.m., Featuring guest speaker and author, Angel Johnstone, owner of Confidence is Catchy. Atria Farmington, 111 Scott Swamp Rd., Farmington. Due to new venue, attendees asked to make an $8 donation, and to pre-register by visiting, mailchi.mp/167cd799480c/lplmonthlymeetingfee?mc_cid=dab05e0574&mc_eid=ba50e28d4b.

CHALK COUTURE. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Make your own chalkboard. Light refreshments. Fun crafts, fellowship. $30. Prince includes materials needed and donation to church. Asbury United Methodist Church, 90 Church Ave., Forestville. (860) 584-0529.

BOOKISH BAKE CLUB. 6 p.m. Discuss appetizers. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Free. Register. (860) 584-7790.

TUESDAY, JUNE 18

PLAINVILLE

MGM CASINO BUS TRIP. 9 a.m. departure from OLM parking lot, 19 South Canal St., Plainville. 3 p.m. return. Cost is $25 includes promotional package for food and gambling. (860)747-1732.

SOUTHINGTON

BREAD FOR LIFE GOLF TOURNAMENT. Check in at 8:30 a.m. Support of BFL’s children’s summer lunch program. Hawk’s Landing Country Club, 201 Pattonwood Dr., Southington. (860) 276-8389.

JUNE 18 & 20

CHESHIRE

2-DAY CJK FOUNDATION YOUTH MENTAL HEALTH FIRST AID TRAINING. 4:30 to 9 p.m. both nights at Cheshire Lutheran Church, 600 W. Main St., Cheshire. Public education program on unique risk factors and warning signs of mental health problems. Registration required at eventbrite.com event #61327248451.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

SOUTHINGTON

VILLAGE OF PLANTSVILLE WALK-THRU. 10 a.m. starting in front of the gazebo on Plantsville green. Join Southington Chamber of Commerce and Southington town officials and learn about economic development, planned infrastructure, overall aesthetics and more.

THURSDAY, JUNE 20

BRISTOL

NE CAROUSEL MUSEUM OPEN HOUSE. 5 to 7 p.m. 5 p.m. wine and cheese. 6 p.m. tour by executive director Morgan Urgo. Free but registration needed. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. thecarouselmuseum.org, (860) 585-5411.

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

OTHER

NEW BRITAIN CLASS OF 1967 REUNION. Noon to 5 p.m. Hot buffet, DJ, dancing, games and 50/50 auction. BYOB. VFW Pavilion, 41 Veterans Dr., New Britain. $20. Checks payable to NBHS Class of 1967 c/o Karen Ortola, 20 Bayview Rd, Niantic CT 06357.

FRIDAY, JUNE 28

SOUTHINGTON

‘FIELD OF BIRDS’ PERFORMANCE. 7 to 9:30 p.m. American folk, soul, funk, blues and more. Admission $10. SoCCA, 93 Main St., Southington.

JULY 1-31

PLAINVILLE

ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE CLASSES. Mondays, 2 to 5 p.m.; Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Plainville Community Food Pantry, 54 S. Canal St., Plainville. Free. Register. (860) 793-3209.

SUNDAY, JULY 7

BRISTOL

BOSTON POPS AT TANGLEWOOD IN THE BERKSHIRES BUS TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthew’s Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. $144. Deadline is June 16. (860) 585-1020.

THURSDAY, JULY 11

BRISTOL

COINS AND CLAWS. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. $77. Deadline is June 20. (860) 585-1020.

FRIDAY, JULY 12

BRISTOL

BRISTOL CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1989 REUNION. 7 p.m. Marilyn’s Restaurant, 388 Broad St., Bristol. Bchs8989@yahoo.com

MONDAY, JULY 15

BRISTOL

BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB GOLF OUTING. Lunch served at 11 a.m., golf tees off at 12:30 p.m. Dinner to follow at 5 p.m.Chippanee Country Club, 6 Marsh Rd., Bristol

WEDNESDAY, JULY 24

BRISTOL

CT SUN VS. NY LIBERTY BASKETBALL AT MOHEGAN SUN. Sponsored by St. Matthew’s Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $57, includes food voucher and casino bonus. Deadline is July 3. (860) 585-1020.

THURSDAY, JULY 25

BRISTOL

ESSEX DINNER TRAIN AND RIVERBOAT. Sponsored by St. Matthew’s Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $97, includes beef or chicken dinner entree. Deadline is July 5. (860) 585-1020.

SUNDAY, JULY 28

BRISTOL

MUSIC ON THE FARM AT INDIAN ROCK. 1 to 6 p.m. Live musical acts. Beer from Firefly Hollow Brewing will be available, and food and wine items will be available for purchase. Event is rain or shine. Indian Rock Nature Preserve, 501 Wolcott Rd., Bristol. (860) 583-1234. www.elcct.org.

THURSDAY, AUG. 8

BRISTOL

SARATOGA HORSE RACING BUS TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthew’s Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Lunch is on your own. Cost is $77, includes grandstand admission and reserved seating. Deadline is July 8. (860) 585-1020.

THURSDAY, AUG. 15

BRISTOL

BLOCK ISLAND BUS-FERRY TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthew’s Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $137. Bus to Point Judith, R.I. and ferry to Block Island. Deadline is July 25. (860) 585-1020.

SATURDAY, AUG. 24

OTHER

SOUTHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1979 REUNION. 6 to 11 p.m. Westbrook Elks Lodge, 142 Seaside Ave, Westbrook. Cost is $45 ($50 after June 24). Contact: 40yrSHS79@gmail.com or tickets at payit2.com/event/104281

THURSDAY, AUG. 29

BRISTOL

WESTCHESTER BROADWAY THEATER TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $111. Deadline is Aug. 8. (860) 585-1020.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 5

BRISTOL

SEPT. 11 MEMORIAL & MUSEUM IN NYC TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Lunch included. Cost is $119. Deadline is Aug. 15. (860) 585-1020.

BRISTOL

UNITED WAY OF WEST CENTRAL CONNECTICUT ANNUAL GOLF OUTING. Chippanee Country Club, 6 Marsh Rd. $225 per golfer includes lunch, snacks on the course, dinner, and awards. Sponsorships and tee box signs available, contact Judi Ann Lausier, jalausier@uwwcct.org.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 6

BRISTOL

CROCODILE CLUB. 138th reunion dinner. Speakers, many of whom are public officials, put aside political difference to celebrate the club. Noon, social hour with beer and wine cash bar. Ride carousel noon to 1 p.m. Dinner to follow, politicos will be guest speakers. Fundraiser for New England Carousel Museum. Lake Compounce, 185 Enterprise Dr., Bristol. $55. Tickets available at New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. TheCarouselMuseum.org/crocodileclub. (860) 585-5411.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 17

PLAINVILLE

PLAINVILLE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE 38TH ANNUAL GOLF OUTING. 11 a.m., to 8 p.m. Stanley Golf Course, 245 Hartford Rd., New Britain. (860) 747-6867, info@plainvillechamber.com. www.plainvillechamber.com.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18

BRISTOL

BIG E TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $55. Deadline Aug. 28. (860) 585-1020.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25

BRISTOL

NYC BROADWAY SHOW TRIP. Lunch included. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $249. Deadline Sept. 4. (860) 585-1020.

MONDAY, SEPT. 30 to OCT. 6

BRISTOL

NEW ENGLAND TOUR WITH TRAINS ACROSS MA, NH, VT AND ME. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $2,319. Deadline Sept. 2. (860) 585-1020.

THURSDAY, OCT. 10

BRISTOL

VERMONT FALL FOLIAGE IN BRATTLEBORO TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $119. Deadline Sept. 19. (860) 585-1020.

TUESDAY, OCT. 15

BRISTOL

THOMASTON, CT TRAIN RIDE TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $109. Deadline Sept., 24. (860) 585-1020,

SATURDAY, OCT. 19

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1959 REUNION. Noon to 4 p.m. Manor Inn Restaurant, 1636 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Milldale. Contact: Pat Tarfano at (860) 628-0069 or patpye1041@gmail.com

TUESDAY, OCT. 22

BRISTOL

OCTOBERFEST AT THE LOG CABIN IN HOLYOKE, MASS. TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $106. Deadline Oct. 1. (860) 585-1020.

TUESDAY, OCT. 29

BRISTOL

A SPELLBINDING DAY IN SALEM, MASS. TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $128. Deadline Oct. 8. (860) 585-1020.

FRIDAY, NOV. 1

BRISTOL

UNITED WAY OF WEST CENTRAL CONNECTICUT WINE TASTING. Sample wines, beers, and spirits from various distributors just in time for pre-holiday ordering. Food stations, music, and raffles available. DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 42 Century Dr., Bristol. (860)582-9559.

THURSDAY, NOV. 7

BRISTOL

TRIBUTE TO GLEN CAMPBELL AND JOHN DENVER IN NEW JERSEY TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $115. Deadline Oct. 17. (860) 585-1020.

THURSDAY, NOV. 14

BRISTOL

‘AN AMERICAN IN PARIS’ AT WESTCHESTER BROADWAY THEATER, NY. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $110. Deadline Oct. 24. (860) 585-1020.

FRIDAY, NOV. 29

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2009 REUNION. 7:30 p.m. Hawks Landing Country Club, 201 Pattonwood Dr., Southington. RSVP by Nov. 22 at shsclassof09.ezevent.com

NOW thru MAY 31

SOUTHINGTON

ARTIST MARTIN P.N. GENT OF CHESHIRE. Watercolor and acrylic paintings. The Gallery at the Orchards at 43 Hobart St. in the community room on the second floor. (860) 628-5656. southingtonartsandcrafts.com or southingtonorchards.org.

NOW thru JUNE 29

SOUTHINGTON

DONALD LEGER OF SOUTHINGTON ART EXHIBIT. The Gallery at The Orchards, community room, 43 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656. SouthingtonArtsandCrafts.com, SouthingtonOrchard.org

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

BULKY WASTE TRANSFER STATION HOURS. The bulky waste transfer station on Old Turnpike Road will be open, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the following Saturdays, weather-permitting: June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29; July 6, 13, 20, 27; Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24; Sept. 7, 14, 21; Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26; Nov. 9, 23; Dec. 7, 21. Transfer station tickets are available at the Town Clerk’s office. Renewals can be done by mail. Info and forms at southington.org.

HONORING LOCAL WARTIME VETERANS. The Southington Veterans Committee is seeking veterans who entered the military from The Town Southington, received an honorable discharge, but have not been honored for their military service. The Veterans Committee is keeping a data base and is planning a future date to upgrade the monuments on the town green. They are looking for veterans that served during World War I (April 6, 1917 to Nov. 11, 1918); World War II (Dec. 7, 1941 to Dec. 31, 1946); Korea (June 25, 1950 to Jan. 31, 1955); Vietnam (Feb. 28, 1961 to May 7, 1975); Lebanon and Grenada (Aug. 24, 1982 to July 31, 1984); Panama (Dec. 20, 1989 to Jan. 31, 1990); Persian Gulf (Aug. 2, 1990 until cessation of hostilities as determined by the U.S. government.) Contact: John DeMello Sr., (860) 302-4666 or at southingtonmilitaryveterans@gmail.com

SOCCA CLASSES. Registration available for youth, teen, and adult classes. Visit southingtonarts.org or call Mary at (860) 276-1581