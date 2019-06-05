Listings

Southington Recreation Department listings for the June 7 edition

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Recreation Department at (860) 276-6219. Checks should be payable to Town of Southington. Pre-registration and payment is required. For more information, registration forms, or an activity schedule visit southington.org/recreation. Registration is first come, first served.

 

JUNE 17-27

SOUTHINGTON

DAYTIME YOUTH TENNIS PROGRAMS (SESSION I). Monday through Thursday with Friday rain dates, if necessary, on the Southington High School tennis courts. Open to Southington children ages 4-14. Cost is $70 per child. More at Southington.org/TennisAM.

 

JUNE 17-AUG. 5

SOUTHINGTON

Evening Youth Tennis Lessons. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Park, 776 Woodruff St. Open to Southington residents ages 4-14. Cost is $70. More at southington.org/TennisPM.

 

JUNE 18-AUG. 6

SOUTHINGTON

BEGINNER TENNIS LESSONS (ADULTS). 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Park, 776 Woodruff St. Open to Southington residents aged 15 and up. Cost is $70. Class size is limited. More at Southington.org/Summer Tennis.

 

JUNE 19-AUG. 7

SOUTHINGTON

INTRO TO MATCH PLAY (ADULTS). 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Park, 776 Woodruff St. Open to Southington residents aged 15 and up. Cost is $70. Class size is limited. More at Southington.org/Summer Tennis.

 

NOW thru JUNE 24

SOUTHINGTON

DOG OBEDIENCE CLASS REGISTRATION. Puppy and beginner Level 1 program runs on Tuesdays, June 25 to Aug. 6. Beginner Level 2 program runs on Thursdays, June 27 to Aug. 15. Class times vary at Stay N Play Pets, 420 N. Main St. Open to dogs, ages 10 weeks and up. Instructor is Kevin Medeiros. Cost is $135 per dog. More at southington.org/DogObedience.

 

NOW thru JULY 1

SOUTHINGTON

SKYHAWKS MINI-HAWK MULTI-SPORT CAMP REGISTRATION.

Program runs Monday to Friday, July 8-12, 9 a.m. to noon, at DePaolo Middle School, 385 Pleasant St., Southington. Open to children ages 4-7 and focuses on baseball, basketball, and soccer. Cost is $125 per child. More at southington.org/MiniCamp.

 

JULY 1-11

SOUTHINGTON

DAYTIME YOUTH TENNIS PROGRAMS (SESSION II). Monday through Thursday with Friday rain dates, if necessary, on the Southington High School tennis courts. Open to Southington children ages 4-14. Cost is $70 per child. More at Southington.org/TennisAM.

 

JULY 15-25

SOUTHINGTON

DAYTIME YOUTH TENNIS PROGRAMS (SESSION III). Monday through Thursday with Friday rain dates, if necessary, on the Southington High School tennis courts. Open to Southington children ages 4-14. Cost is $70 per child. More at Southington.org/TennisAM.

 

NOW thru JULY 22

SOUTHINGTON

SKYHAWKS TRACK & FIELD CAMP REGISTRATION. Program runs Monday to Friday, July 29 to Aug. 2, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Southington High School track, 720 Pleasant St., Southington. Open to children ages 7-12. Students will be taught standard track & field events: long distance, sprints, soft hurdles, relays, shot put, discus, and standing long-jump. Cost is $125 per child. More at southington.org/TrackCamp.

 

NOW thru JULY 29

SOUTHINGTON

YOUTH BEACH VOLLEYBALL CAMP REGISTRATION. Program runs Monday to Thursday, Aug. 5-8, 9 a.m. to noon, at Recreation Park. Elevation Volleyball Acadamy will lead a beach volleyball camp for children ages 7-14. Cost is $145 per child. More at southington.org/VolleyballCamp.

 

JULY 29-AUG. 8

SOUTHINGTON

DAYTIME YOUTH TENNIS PROGRAMS (SESSION IV). Monday through Thursday with Friday rain dates, if necessary, on the Southington High School tennis courts. Open to Southington children ages 4-14. Cost is $70 per child. More at Southington.org/TennisAM.

 

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

MUSIC ON THE GREEN. Wednesdays, 7 to 9 p.m. on the Southington town green. Free concerts, along with a free car show. Rain dates will be held on Thursdays. (Sponsors are in parenthesis). For more info, visit southington.org/music.

June

  • June 12, Darik and the Funbags (Blackstone Irish Pub; Hop Häus; Edward McMahon Insurance Agency)
  • June 19, Norm Flash and the Starfires (Rotary Club)
  • June 26, What It Is (Southington Police Union – LEAS)

July

  • July 3 (No Rain Date), The Diamond Collection (Richard Chevrolet)
  • July 10, Long Island Sound Band (Kiwanis Club; Showcase Auto & Recovery)
  • July 17, Ball in the House (Tighe & Bond; Two Brothers Ice Cream)
  • July 24, The Sam Vinci Orchestra (UNICO)
  • July 31, BootLeg Band (Lions Club)

August

  • Aug. 7, Dennis Polisky & Maestro’s Men (Polish Falcons)
  • Aug. 14, The Glamour Girls (Atty. Elizabeth Kopec)
  • Aug. 21, The Pop Rocks (Aqua Turf)
  • Aug. 28, King Kountry (The Summit at Plantsville)

September

  • Sept. 4, Soul Sound Revue (Ali’s Nursery; TD Bank)

 

BUS TRIPS

For additional information and cost, visit southington.org/ BusTrips. Payment is due at registration. All trips are non-smoking and non-alcoholic. Insurance is available. Trips depart from the commuter lot in Cheshire on Route 10, close to the I-691. Checks should be made payable to Town of Southington. Contact the Recreation Dept at (860) 276-6219.

June

  • June 15, Erie Canal Cruise (Second bus added), $159.
  • June 23, Newport, R.I. “Servant Life” Tour, $109. (Rescheduled from May 19)

July

  • July 13, Martha’s Vineyard (optional island tour), $119-$139.
  • July 21, National Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown, N.Y., $115.

August

  • Aug. 10, Saratoga Race Course, $99.

September

  • Sept. 15, Rhode Island Lighthouse Cruise, $129.

October

  • Oct. 26, Philadelphia Food Tour, $115.
  • Oct. 26, Salem, Mass., “Haunted Happenings,” $79.

November

  • Nov. 9, Boston Christmas Festival, $81.
  • Nov. 28, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, $77.

