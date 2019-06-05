Southington Public Library listings for the June 7 edition

The Southington Library at 255 Main St. has announced a number of upcoming programs. All are welcome. To register, contact (860) 628-0947, option 5 or visit southingtonlibrary.org and click on ‘Calendar of Events.’ For children’s events, call ext.3.

Here are some upcoming events:

June

June Artist of the Month. Through June 30. The “Van Goat” artists from Bradley Mountain Farm. Paintings by the talented goats using positive reinforcement and non-toxic materials. A reception and chance to see the goats painting in action will be held on June 12 at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 11, 3 p.m. Session III. Carole Shmurak leads a three-part mystery series featuring crime-solving clergy. Pollinators and Their Effect on Our Eco-System. Wednesday, June 12, 6:30 p.m. Registration required. Catherine Wolko of the Humble Bee Honey Co. will discuss how plants pollinate and which plants and crops are relying upon on pollinators, and more.

Wednesday, June 12 at 3 p.m. Make spiral solar system earrings and watch “The Fifth Element” (PG-13). Ages 13-18. ”Ryan’s Story.” Monday, June 17 at 6:30 p.m. A father tells his son’s story and his battles with cyberbullying that led to his son’s suicide. Learn safe technology use, suicide prevention and how parents can help their child cope with cyberbullying.

Thursday, June 20 from 10 to 11 a.m. Come discuss your favorite books and upcoming books by your favorite authors with others. Cooking the Books anniversary party. Thursday, June 20, 6:30 p.m. Registration required. The library will supply the tea and cucumber sandwiches. You bring the biscuits, muffins, or scones you made using a recipe from a Southington Library cookbook, magazine, or e-book. Plates and napkins will be supplied. Open to ages 15 and up.

Ongoing Health/Legal

Talking Probate with Probate Judge Matthew Jalowiec. Last Friday of the month, 10 a.m. Registration is suggested. Judge Jalowiec will be available for approximately an hour to answer general probate questions.

Other Items

Check-out musical instruments. This new collection will allow library patrons to explore different instruments before buying or check out instruments for a special event. You may bring your gently used donations directly to The Music Shop, 405 Queen St., Southington or the children’s department.

A committee co-sponsored by the Southington Public Library, The Southington Recreation Department, The Wallingford Parks and Recreation Department and the ARC of Southington. The committee is comprised of adults with disabilities and facilitators to create regionalized social events for disabled adults. Contact Elizabeth Chubet at 860-628-0947 at 6513 or chubete@southington.org for more information. Friends of the Library Bookstore. Mondays and Thursdays, 2 to 5 p.m.; Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 2 to 8:30 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the lower level of the library. Browse a wide selection of movies, music, paperback books, and hard cover books.

Weekly Programs