Seniors’ listings for the June 7 edition

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

SOUTHINGTON

THE ORCHARDS OPEN HOUSE. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Retirement counselor Antoinette Ouellette will lead this drop-in tour. The Orchards, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

MULBERRY GARDENS OPEN HOUSE. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Retirement counselor Marie Terzak will lead this drop-in tour. Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St., Plantsville. Light refreshments. (860) 276-1020.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

BRISTOL

REDEFINING THE PURPOSE OF LIFE THROUGHOUT THE AGING PROCESS. 10:30 a.m. Christine Solimini-Swift, exercise physiologist at The Orchards at Southington. Bristol Senior Center, 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol. Seating is limited. Register. (860) 584-7895.