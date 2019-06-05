Police blotter for the June 7 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations to their Facebook page from Monday, May 20 to Wednesday, May 29:

Monday, May 20

Richard Tully, 75, of 134 Bristol St., Southington, was charged with cruelty to animals.

Wednesday, May 22

Justin Sirois, 19, of 1695 West St., Southington, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of greater than four ounces of marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

Thursday, May 23

Joshua Wells, 30, of 58 Swift St., South Burlington, VT, was charged with sixth degree larceny and sixth degree conspiracy to commit larceny.

Friday, May 24

Kevin Severino, 26, of 16 Pine St., Meriden, was charged with a cell phone violation, operating a vehicle without a license and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Saturday, May 25

Chantell Evans, 28, of 33 Landry St., Bristol, was charged with interfering with an officer, assault on a police officer and second degree breach of peace.

Sunday, May 26

Cristal Perez-Esstrada, 25, of 159 Blachley Ave., New Haven, was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Monday, May 27

Justin Mathews, 40, of 690 East Johnson Ave., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Tuesday, May 28

Kevin Robinson, 18, of 35 Stuart St., Newington, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wednesday, May 29