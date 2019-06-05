Plantsville resident finishes at the top of his class at St. Paul Catholic

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

St. Paul Catholic High School announced their valedictorian and salutatorian, and Plantsville’s Jordan Rinaldi edged Hannah Mulcahy for the top spot in the Class of 2019.

Rinaldi said the “overwhelming sense of community” he experienced at St. Paul allowed him to want to step outside of his comfort zone.

He cited “the fact that the teachers reach out to you, the fact that the upperclassmen when I was an underclassman reached out to me, and just let me know that I was home and that I would be able to try new things that I would never have thought I would have gotten involved in.”

Rinaldi said he thinks that all incoming freshmen and underclassmen shouldn’t feel afraid to reach out to peers, upperclassmen, and their teachers because, “everyone is here to help you succeed.”

During his four years at St. Paul, he was a member of student government, serving as the vice president his senior year; he was a Blue Key Club student ambassador; he was a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society; he was a member of the Social Media Task Force, the Data Analytics Club, and the Bristol Sports Hall of Fame Leadership Group; and completed his service work for school in Bristol’s Cambridge Park.

Rinaldi participated in varsity cross country, where he was a senior captain, varsity indoor track, junior varsity baseball, golf, track and field, and baseball during his freshman year.

He was honored with varsity letters in cross country and indoor track. He was selected for the Fall Sports Season All Naugatuck Valley League Academic Honor and the Winter Sports Season All Naugatuck Valley League Academic Honor, the Bristol Sports Hall of Fame Scholar-Athlete Recognition Award, and selected to the All-Iron Division Team for boys cross country.

“I’ve been able to take on leadership roles in those sports that I never thought I would have wanted to do, nevertheless actually done, but now I’ve done them here. I’m glad I did,” said Rinaldi.

In the fall, Rinaldi will head to Washington D.C. where he will attend Georgetown University, majoring in mathematics. He is hoping for a career in sports analytics.

“I’m keeping other options open because I’m a huge stats guy, I got it from sports, that’s kind of how I became interested in it,” said Rinaldi. “But I’ve also been interested in the field of actuarial science and data analytics from other perspectives because statistics is a growing field, it’s available everywhere.”

Rinaldi earned Excellence in Honors Pre-Calculus, was selected to attend the Actuarial Day at Travelers Insurance Company, Selected to take the American Mathematics Competition Test, and selected to participate in the 2018 Academic Team Bowl, amongst other awards.

Being selected as valedictorian is “the culmination of my academic career,” said Rinaldi, “everything that you’ve worked for has paid off, but the journey is not done.”

