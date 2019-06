NOW thru JUNE 8

OTHER

‘CHAMPAGNE AND LICORICE.’ Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. Sunday, May 26 at 2 p.m. Original play by local author Scott Stephen Kegler. Hole in the Wall Theater, 116 Main St., New Britain. $20, general admission. $15, students/ seniors. HITW.org, (860) 229-8049.

NOW thru JUNE 9

SOUTHINGTON

‘CITY OF ANGELS.’ Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. Sundays at 2 p.m. The Arts at Angeloria’s, The Art Barn, 223 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike, Southington. theartsatangelorias.com