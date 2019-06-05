Music listings for the June 7 edition

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

BRISTOL

CONNECTICUT ACCORDION ASSOCIATION AND THE AMERICAN ACCORDIONISTS ASSOCIATION. 3 p.m. Annual spring concert. “Home… Celebrating American Composers.” Conducted by Plainville’s Peter Peluso. Accordion players from all around the state plus New Hampshire and New York. Plainville Choral Society also performs. Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Camp Street, Bristol. Donation, $10. Students under 16 free.

CUP OF GRACE COFFEEHOUSE. 6 p.m. The Blameless Project with Sigh8. Dinner, live music. Free (donations welcome). Cup of Grace Coffeehouse, Grace Baptist Church, 736 King St., Bristol. (860) 402-755. Facebook.

OTHER

DARIK AND THE FUNBAGS. Chicago Sam’s, 51-14 Shumpike Rd., Cromwell.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

NORTON PARK SUMMER CONCERT SERIES. Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. at Norton Park in Plainville. Free concerts. For more info, visit the recreation department page at plainvillect.com.

June

June 11, Plainville Choral Society

June 18, Ken Moore, original American folk rock

June 25, Simply Swing, 10 piece orchestra

July

July 2, Last Fair Deal, American roots music

July 9, Riverboat Ramblers, Dixieland jazz

July 16, Nzingas Daughters, rhythm and blues

July 23, Center Stage Jazz

July 30, Old Tyme Fiddlers

SOUTHINGTON

MUSIC ON THE GREEN. Wednesdays, 7 to 9 p.m. on the Southington town green. Free concerts, along with a free car show. Rain dates will be held on Thursdays. (Sponsors are in parenthesis). For more info, visit southington.org/music.

June

June 12, Darik and the Funbags (Blackstone Irish Pub; Hop Häus; Edward McMahon Insurance Agency)

June 19, Norm Flash and the Starfires (Rotary Club)

June 26, What It Is (Southington Police Union – LEAS)

July

July 3 (No rain date), The Diamond Collection (Richard Chevrolet)

July 10, Long Island Sound Band (Kiwanis Club; Showcase Auto & Recovery)

July 17, Ball in the House (Tighe & Bond; Two Brothers Ice Cream)

July 24, The Sam Vinci Orchestra (UNICO)

July 31, BootLeg Band (Lions Club)

August

Aug. 7, Dennis Polisky & Maestro’s Men (Polish Falcons)

Aug. 14, The Glamour Girls (Atty. Elizabeth Kopec)

Aug. 21, The Pop Rocks (Aqua Turf)

Aug. 28, King Kountry (The Summit at Plantsville)

September