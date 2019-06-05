Kids’ listings for the June 7 edition

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

SOUTHINGTON

BIKE SAFE SOUTHINGTON. 5:30 p.m. check-in and bicycle safety inspection, 6 to 8 p.m. Bicycle safety event for children age 5 to 12, presented by The Early Childhood. Derynoski Elementary School rear parking lot, Eden Avenue, Southington. Collaborative of Southington and Bike Walk Connecticut. bike-safe-southington2019.eventbrite.com

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

BRISTOL

MUSEUM MAGIC. 10 a.m., to 4 p.m., free admission until 2 p.m. Celebrate free or discounted Museum Day, as part of Bristol’s CT Open House Day. Science experiments. Guided hikes. Barnes Nature Center, 175 Shrub Rd., Bristol. (860) 583-1234 or eoconnell@elcct.org.

CONNECTICUT OPEN HOUSE DAY. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meet the Chefs. Chefs will lead cooking demonstrations at 10 a.m. (Chunky Tomato Pizza), 10:45 a.m. (pastry chef Kate Mancini), 1:30 p.m. (Imagine Nation’s Chef Alie). 10:30 a.m., herb planting workshop. 11:30 a.m., learn what museum’s wildlife studio animals eat. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. Free admission to first 200 visitors. ImagineNation.org, (860) 314-1400.

THURSDAY, JUNE 13

BRISTOL

CAROUSEL’S COUSINS: DERBY RACERS, TRACK MACHINES, AND EARLY THRILL RIDES. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Specialist Cate Mahoney and carousel enthusiast and guide Kristen Berggren will speak. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. Wine and cheese reception. Register. $8, adults. $7, seniors and students with ID. (860) 585-5411. TheCarouselMuseum.org

SATURDAY, JUNE 15

BRISTOL

CAROUSEL T-SHIRT STENCILING. 1 p.m. Bring your children in along with a plain, white cotton t-shirt and discover the folk art of stenciling. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. Adults, $8. $5, children 2-14.

TheCarouselMuseum.org. (860) 585-5411.

SUNDAY, JUNE 16

BRISTOL

FATHER’S DAY. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The New England Carousel Museum and the Museum of Fire History, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. Free admission for fathers. (860) 585-5411, TheCarouselMuseum.org

FRIDAY, AUG. 16

BRISTOL

FAMILY DAY. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cambridge Park, 117 Davis Dr., Bristol.