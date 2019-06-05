Golfers place 7th at CCC tourney

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

The Southington boys golf team had aspirations for a CCC championship, but it came up short in the tournament, which was held on May 30 at Stanley Golf Course in New Britain.

The Blue Knights had a team score of 313 and finished seventh. Hall won the tournament with a score of 302. The Warriors were followed by East Catholic in second at 303. There was a three-way tie for third place at 304 between Avon, Simsbury and NW Catholic, and Berlin took sixth at 310.

Junior Jake Napoli led Southington with an even-par 71 out of the No. 4 four spot. He finished third, one stroke out of a playoff. Avon’s Michael Hanratty and Hall’s Mac Mahoney each shot 70 and went to a playoff, where Hanratty won to earn medalist honors.

Southington coach Jim DiNello was happy for Napoli, who put in a good effort. DiNello said Napoli stayed within himself and tried not to do too much.

“I could not be prouder of Jake, “ said DiNello. “He finished one stroke out of individual medalist honors.”

Fellow junior Max Chubet followed with a 79 out of the No. 1 spot. Chubet tied for 24th overall with his score.

“With Max and Jake combining for a two-person score of 150, we certainly put ourselves in position for a low 300s score,” DiNello said. “That’s what it takes to win this tournament.”

Chubet didn’t have his best day hitting the ball, but he still worked his way to the 79.

“Max did what Max does, he just grinds it out,” DiNello said.

Juniors Austin Carta and Shawn McKnerney came into the clubhouse with scores of 83 and 80 out of the No. 2 and No. 3 spots. DiNello said struggles on the tee and on the green hurt Carta and McKnerney. McKnerney tied for 32nd place overall, and Carta tied for 43rd place.

“The effort is always good and it was again on this day, but four people need to put it all together at once to win,” DiNello said.

DiNello said that good rounds of golf come from being mentally tough.

“All of our players competing in states have the potential to go very low,” DiNello said. “Many have proved that in nine-hole matches, but 18 holes is a different thing altogether.”

Up next: Southington looked to show what it could do against the best that Division I had to offer on Monday during the state championship tournament at Timberlin Golf Club in Berlin. Look for more on the Division I tournament in next week’s edition.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Kevin Roberts, email him at KRoberts@SouthingtonObserver.com