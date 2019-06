Fire blotter for the June 7 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents from Monday, May 20 to Sunday, May 26:

Monday, May 20

8:55 a.m., 420 Queen St., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

9:30 a.m., 37 Main St., Public service

4:47 p.m., West Queen Street & West Street, Vehicle accident

4:49 p.m., 37 Erica Ct., Carbon monoxide detector activated

6:54 p.m., 996 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Building fire

9:59 p.m., 525 Kensington Rd., Vehicle accident

10:51 p.m., 790 South Main St., Gas leak

Tuesday, May 21

11:02 a.m., 136 Nunzio Dr., Smoke detector activation

12:48 p.m., 359 Main St., Dispatched & cancelled en route

2:18 p.m., 62 Meander Ln., Water problem

9:01 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Steam, vapor, fog or dust

Wednesday, May 22

11:29 a.m., 130 Prospect St., Vehicle accident

2:42 p.m., 625 Queen St., Medical assist (EMS)

Thursday, May 23

9:46 a.m., 106 Berlin Ave., Unauthorized burning

10:07 a.m., 56 Birchcrest Dr., Smoke detector activation

1:50 p.m., 150 Hilltop Dr., Alarm system sounded

5:01 p.m., 31 Woodland Dr., Gas leak

7:59 p.m., 37 Darling St., Assist police or other government body

8:36 p.m., 29 Darling St., Cooking fire, confined

Friday, May 24

6:55 a.m., West Street & Prospect Street, Vehicle accident

9:55 a.m., I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident

11:30 a.m., 310 North Main St., Public service

4:00 p.m., 408 Main St., Lock-out building

6:08 p.m., 51 North Main St., Smoke detector activation

Saturday, May 25

1:06 p.m., Main Street & Columbus Avenue, Vehicle/pedestrian accident

7:43 p.m., 49 Blocher Farm Pl., Assist police or other government body

Sunday, May 26