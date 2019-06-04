Southington man arrested for abandoning dog in hot car

Police arrested a Southington man after leaving his dog in a vehicle for over an hour in the heat. On Thursday, May 20, police arrested Richard E. Tully, 74, and charged him with cruelty to animals.

Police began their investigation after receiving a report that a bulldog was left in a vehicle in a residential driveway on Bristol Street. Upon arrival, officers found the dog with its head hanging out the window and panting heavily. The dog was drooling heavily, and saliva was found running down the window. Some had dried on the window.

The temperature at the time was 83 degrees Fahrenheit. A witness stated the dog had been in the car for at least an hour.

The dog was removed from the vehicle through an unlocked door and found to be in need of medical attention. The animal control officer transported the dog to a vet, where it was diagnosed with heat stroke and treated. The dog was released from the vet to animal control.

Police reported that the dog is doing well.