Obituary: Joan Parker, 80

Joan Parker, 80, of Plantsville, passed away on Saturday June 1, 2019 at HCC New Britain Campus. She was the wife of Peter Parker.

Joan was born on February 1, 1939 in New Britain. She was employed as a secretary at various companies in New Britain.

Besides her husband she is survived by 7 children, many grandchildren a brother James and several nieces and nephews, and good friend Attorney Skip Lombardo. Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington is assisting the family with arrangements. For online condolences pleasevisitwww.dellavecchiafh.com