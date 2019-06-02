Catholic Citizen luncheon June 9

The Knights of Columbus Isabella Assembly 122 has scheduled its sixth annual Catholic Citizen of the Year award luncheon for Sunday, June 9 in The Aqua Turf’s Wagon Room from 12:30 to 4:30 pm.

The five honorees, recognized for their service to church and community are, include: Joe and Trisha Gavagni (Church of St. Dominic); Nancy Ouimette (St. Thomas Parish); Eleanor Depaola (St. Aloysius Parish); Al Ingreselli (Mary Our Queen Parish); and Elizabeth Baker (Immaculate Conception Parish).

Awards are based on several criteria: enduring service and commitment to one’s faith community; dedication to charity; and citizenship within the wider community are the primary factors. The Knights also include consultations with the nominees’ pastors in the selection process. Though from many walks of life, they have consistently provided voluntary service to others.

The public is welcome. Admission is $32 for a buffet meal.

For more information and reservations, contact Phil Mazzatti at (860) 276-8228 or (203) 395-4381 or mazzophi@att.net, or Bill Shatas at (860) 302-4556.