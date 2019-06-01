Registration underway for AHF hostesses

The Apple Harvest Festival committee is looking for student volunteers to be official hosts or hostesses for the 2019 festival.

Applicants must be Southington residents entering their junior or senior year of high school this fall who have a passion for volunteering in our community.

Applications are available at the SHS main office or recreation department office in Town Hall at75 Main St. The form may also be downloaded from the festival’s website at southingtonahf.com.

All applications must be received by Friday, June 7.