‘Yoga on the Green’ to hold free event on June 3

By SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

The second “Yoga on the Green,” which drew over 200 participants last year, is scheduled for Monday, June 3 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Apple alley will be packed with participants as they follow along with instruction from Bloom Yoga staff members.

The event is put on by Bloom Yoga Fitness Studio, Soulspace Yoga and Wellness, and the Southington YMCA.

“This event is for anybody and everybody,” said Cheryl Moran, owner of Soulspace Yoga and Wellness. “There is no skill level, and no experience required. It will be a nice, gentle flow.”

Several local organizations have joined in to support the program, including the activate Southington committee which provided a monetary donation, and the Southington Chamber of Commerce, which will donate water bottles and help with publicity.

Live music will also play out from the gazebo on the town green, provided by staff members of the businesses putting together the event.

“This is something the town of West Hartford does and it’s just a huge event every year,” said Moran. “We’ve talked about doing this for years, and thought it would be a great thing to bring to Southington and just get people opening up to the idea. This is a healthy way to get people together.”

There is no registration required nor participation fee, but participants are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to Bread for Life.

The rain date is June 10 at the same time. Visit Yoga on the Green on Facebook for more information.