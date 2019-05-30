Obituary: Renee Brady, 51

Renee Brady, 51, of Bristol, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Francis Hospital. She was born on January 18, 1968 in Southington.

Renee enjoyed dancing and singing karaoke. She was a giving and helpful person who enjoyed being with her family and friends the most. She will be missed dearly.

Renee is survived by her daughter Kirstie Brady and her fiancé Dan Lopatosky of Plantsville, son Patrick Brady of Bristol; lifetime spouse John Brady of Bristol; father Raymond Hamel and his wife Dorothy of Plainville; mother Geraldine Hamel of Southington; sister Lori Markie and her fiancé Rick Charette, Sr. of Plantsville; brother Glen Hamel of Southington, nieces and nephews Matt Markie and his wife Nikki and their new baby Remi of Bristol, Justin Markie of Plantsville, Victoria Hamel of Plainville; her Uber driver and second family John and Stacey Fitch and their children Allison Fitch Molony and Ryan Fitch of New Hartford and several cousins.

The family would like to thank Saint Francis Hospital for all their care and compassion during this time.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday May 29, 2019 at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol from 5PM until 8PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: CT Breast Health Initiative, https://www.ctbhi.org/donate .

To leave an online condolence or to share a memory or a photo, please visit Renee’s memorial web page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com