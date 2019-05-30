Obituary: Daniel J. O’Brien, 74

Daniel J. O’Brien, 74, of the Plantsville section of Southington passed away on Sunday, May 27, 2019 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Mary Ann (Gola) O’Brien for almost 45 years.

Born May 1, 1945 in Athol, MA, he was the son of the late William and Marie (Deschamps) O’Brien.

Danny retired from Computer Science Corporation after many years of service. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He also enjoyed gardening and watching movies, especially old westerns.

In addition to his wife, he also leaves behind his two cherished children and their spouses Jason and Devin O’Brien of Barkhamsted and Shannon and Stephen Brown of Wolcott; 2 grandsons, Owen O’Brien and Nicholas Brown; and a step granddaughter, Madison Brown. He was predeceased by a sister, Betty O’Brien. He also leaves behind several special friends that are considered family.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. with a service starting at 6:30 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the HSC (Hospital for Special Care) Foundation 2150 Corbin Ave., New Britain, CT 06053. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com