American Legion Kiltonic Post 72 will be holding tryouts the day after the Southington High School baseball team finishes its postseason journey at the Class LL tournament.

The tryout will take place the following day on the Southington High School baseball field. If the day falls on a weekend, tryouts will begin at 1 p.m. (6 p.m. start if it falls on a weekday).

Any questions should be directed to team manager Bob Kalvinek at rkalvi39@ghmail.com.