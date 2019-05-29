Boys Lacrosse: Knights advance in overtime thriller

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

The Blue Knights ended the season with a 10-6 record and the No. 11 seed in the Class L state tournament. That meant a qualifying round game against a tough No. 22 Stamford team from the FCIAC. Southington and Stamford battled through regulation and into overtime, where the Blue Knights claimed the 7-6 victory.

“We preach all the time about making plays and they made them when they really counted today,” coach Ron Chase said about the Stamford win.

Southington led 2-0 at halftime against Stamford, but the Black Knights tallied five goals in the third quarter to two for the Blue Knights to take a 5-4 lead. Stamford scored the first goal of the fourth quarter to lead 6-4, but Southington’s defense wouldn’t allow another one.

“In the fourth, we got back to good ball possessions, great D, and good clearing,” Chase said. “Our guys are resilient and coming back from facing a five-goal third quarter and [being] down by two shows the type of players we have.”

With nine minutes left in the fourth quarter, Seth Bogoslofksi scored off a Dawsen Welch assist to cut the deficit to 6-5. The game stayed at 6-5 until there were just five seconds remaining. That’s when Rory Missal scored off an assist from Evan Johanns to tie the game, 6-6, and the Blue Knight players, coaches and fans went wild.

With two minutes to play in the first of two sudden victory overtime periods, Matt Thompson made a move and scored to give the Blue Knights a thrilling victory.

“This is a great group of players and an extraordinary senior group. They all have worked quite hard in the offseason,” Chase said. “The seniors have been on a mission since the end of last season and it showed today.”

Bogoslofski and Missal led Southington with two goals .Johanns had one goal and two assists, Thompson tallied a goal and an assist, and Welch added an assist. Garrett Brown made six saves for the Blue Knights.

Southington was scheduled to play a first round game at No. 6 New Canaan, another FCIAC foe, on Wednesday.

Regular season wrap-up

Southington boys lacrosse finished off the regular season with two games last week, a 5-4 home loss to Hall on May 21, followed by a 7-4 win over Avon on the road on May 22.

Southington locked horns with Hall in a defensive struggle on Senior Night, May 21, but the visiting Warriors came away with the one-goal victory.

Johanns led the Knights with two goals, and his first of the game was the 100th of his career. Welch had a goal and an assist, Missal scored a goal, and Bogslofski had an assist. Brown made 13 saves during a strong night in goal.

Southington rebounded with a road win over Avon at Buckingham Field on May 22. Rory Missal had two goals and an assist while Jack Tedone and Camden Brown each scored two goals. Thompson had one goal and two assists, Bogoslofksi tallied three assists, and Riley Clingan added an assist. Garrett Brown made eight saves for the Knights.

