Boys Golf: Peaking for the postseason

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Southington boys golf put up two tremendous scores, including its lowest of 2019, during the final week of the regular season. The Blue Knights beat Plainville 148-198 on May 21, then snuck past Simsbury 142-146 on May 22. Both matches were played at Hawk’s Landing Country Club.

Southington finished the regular season with a record of 11-3-1 overall, 8-3-1 in the CCC West Division. The Knights also sent golfers to the annual two-man, best-ball Chappa Tournament, which was played on May 23 at the Longshore Golf Course in Westport.

Easy win over Plainville

MAY 21—The Knights were 50 strokes better than the Blue Devils on this day, led by co-medalist rounds of even-par 35 from Austin Carta and Jake Napoli.

Max Chubet shot a 37 and Cory Hemsen added a 41 to Southington’s total. Jacob Deshaine led Plainville with a 47.

Great win over Simsbury

MAY 22—Two of the CCC West’s best played a phenomenal match, and the Knights were able to eek past the Trojans by four strokes. Southing-ton’s score of 142 is its lowest of the season.

Max Chubet had the round of the year at two-under-par 33 and earned medalist honors. Carta and Napoli each carded a 36 and Shawn McKnerney added a 37 on a great day for the Knights.

Kevin McDonough led Simsbury with an even-par 35. James Bosworth scored a 36, Chase Olson carded a 37 and Jack Bosworth added a 38 for the Trojans.

Up next: Southington plays in the CCC Tournament this weekend.