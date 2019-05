Alta students are holding their rockets they have designed for a recent fundraiser for Bread for Life. From left, Bread for Life’s Missy Cipriano, Alta students Max Dibble, Sabrina Dibble, Dylan Napoletano, Paul Stocking, and Carrissa Caver, Alta teachers George Pulley and Ryley Kostenko, and Southington’s superintendent of schools Timothy Connellan. Front, kneeling, is Alta’s Devin Hope.

Photo by JANELLE MORELLI