Obituary: Evalyn C. (Joy) Phelps, 95

Evalyn C. (Joy) Phelps, 95, of South Windsor and formerly of Southington, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Manchester Memorial Hospital. She had been the loving wife of the late Robert H. Phelps for 54 years.

Evalyn was born on November 17, 1923 in Southington to the late Albert and Edith (Taylor) Joy. She worked as an accounts payable clerk for PEXTO and later for Olsten until she retired.

Evalyn is survived by her daughter, Nancy Williams and her husband Greg of South Windsor where she resided with her daughter for the past 16 years, and her son, Thomas Phelps and his wife Rose of Vernon. She was the loving “Gram” to 6 grandchildren and “GG” to 5 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Edith Cavanaugh of AZ, her nephew Charles Joy Jr. of FL, her niece Marion Arcesi of Cheshire and many other nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by four siblings.

Donations in Evalyn’s memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

A celebration of Evalyn’s life will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.