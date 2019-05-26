Apple Harvest Road Race t-shirt design contest is underway

The Southington-Cheshire Community YMCA (SCCYMCA) announced the t-shirt design contest for the 40th Apple Harvest Festival road races is underway.

This year, there are two design categories: Apple Harvest road race shirt and Little Fritter Fun Run shirt. The winner of each category will receive a $100 prize.

Road race t-shirt design requirements include: up to four non-blended colors, on white or transparent background. Must include the words “Apple Harvest Festival Road Races” and “2019.” Only one submission per person. Designs must be unique and must fit within 10.5 by 10.5 inches. Must be 300 dpi. Save files as .jpg, .png, or .eps.

Little Fritter Run design requirements include: up to four non-blended colors, on white or transparent background. Must include the words “Apple Harvest Festival Road Races Little Fritter Fun Run” and “2019.” Only one submission per person. Designs must be unique and fit within 10.5 by 10.5 inches. Must be 300 dpi. Save files as .jpg, .png, or .eps.

Email designs to Taylor Elliot at telliot@sccymca.org. Deadline for submission is May 27 at 5 p.m.

The top six t-shirt designs will be presented for public vote starting June 1. Keep an eye out for the vote link on the SCCYMCA Facebook page. The shirt design receiving the most votes will appear on the race shirts distributed to participants.