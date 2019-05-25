Commentary: What is the value in joining the chamber?

When new businesses are solicited for chamber membership—and even those who have been chamber members for years—the first question usually asked is: what’s the value in joining?

The Southington Chamber of Commerce marketing committee plays a huge role in the mission of providing benefits and added value to our members. From maintaining and enhancing the chamber website to ensuring that chamber members have a digital presence on our social media platforms, the marketing committee meets monthly to vet new initiatives and discuss what’s working and what’s not.

For the first quarter of the 2019 year, the Southington Chamber of Commerce website had more than 80,000 visitors. A big driver of activity is the online purchasing of tickets to events and, once there, our viewers linger and peruse the business directory.

Business members are being searched via that online directory as many clients seek to do business with chamber members. In addition, the chamber publishes that same directory in hard copy books that get widespread distribution throughout the community and to member establishments.

To further enhance the chamber website, committee members will be adding a monthly feature that gives a shout-out to our new members. Additionally, current members will be randomly selected to also appear in a member spotlight section.

Digitally, our members also gain prominence through representation in our weekly email blasts, which are pushed out to our hefty distribution list. Members are able to take advantage of the Tuesday email blast for free, sharing events, company news and announcements, and other information to help get the word out.

Our Facebook page is another opportunity for visibility and awareness. We’re currently in the middle of a Facebook campaign to increase our followers on our chamber page. We always promote our newest members on our social media pages, but we’re also kicking off a member spotlight that will feature those members who have chamber anniversaries—meaning that their membership is up for its annual renewal.

And then there’s the networking. Are you or your company representatives taking advantage of the workshops, business forums and presentations the chamber hosts? More time in the morning? We offer options. Like to network in the evening after regular business hours? We have those, too.

We also offer a direct line to town hall staff and officials at many of our events, such as our upcoming breakfast business forum at Hawk’s Landing on June 6.

What’s the value of being a chamber member? Truly, we’re another communication vehicle for your business. We help with your branding, your reach to new clientele, and your overall presence in our community.

Want to learn more? Contact us at info@SouthingtonChamber.com. And if you’re an existing member and want to learn more about what your membership provides, please reach out and check in. We are one chamber in Southington, and we should be your one resource for all of your business needs.

Andrew Garstang is the marketing committee chair for the Southington Chamber of Commerce. To learn more about the chamber, visit www.SouthingtonChamber.com or call them at (860) 628-8036.