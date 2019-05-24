Man arrested for punching a vehicle

Police arrested Luis Manuel Torres, 36, of New Britain after he punched a vehicle during a dispute on Monday, May 20.

Police were called to the area of 400 N. Main St. on a report of an intoxicated male causing a disturbance, and they found that Torres and another male were in a dispute. During the course of the argument Torres punched a vehicle that was parked in the parking lot, causing a dent to the fender. The owner-occupant was not part of the argument, but Torres refused and walked away when the owner asked him to pay for the damages.

When police attempted to arrest Torres, he became uncooperative and physically resisted. He was taken into custody after a brief struggle. There were no injuries reported.

Torres was charged with second degree criminal mischief, second degree breach of peace, and interfering with an officer.