Students showcased at scholarship night

By SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

Southington High School administration celebrated graduating students’ achievements, awarding over 130 scholarships on scholarship night, May 16.

“We are honoring a special group of people,” said SHS principal Brian Stranieri. “In a few months, these students will be entering institutes of higher learning and will benefit from the generosity of these scholarships.”

Stranieri said those receiving scholarships have taken their natural talents and applied them both in school and within their community.

Superintendent of Schools Tim Connellan congratulated students, and thanked their families and friends for supporting them. He also thanked faculty and administration, and the many businesses, organizations and individuals who supply scholarships to SHS students.

“Thank you to our partners and sponsors who support our students, allowing many of them to continue their education,” said Connellan.

Scholarships are available to students through the school counselor’s office at the beginning of the year. Each scholarship has specific criteria. Students can apply for multiple scholarships.

The following scholarships were awarded to the 2019 graduating class:

Eddie Adames memorial scholarship: Gabriella Verderame-Malachowski

Alpha Delta Kappa award: Natalie Pyle

Amateur Radio memorial scholarship: Tyler Bade

American Legion Scholarship, Kiltonic Post #72 Scholarship: Nathan Borkowski, Zachary Doty, Jenna Martin and Tyler Strong

American Legion Auxiliary Kiltonic Unit #72 scholarship: John DeGumbia, Jr., Jared Martin and Jenna Martin

Sons of American Legion scholarship, Kiltonic Squadran #72: John DeGumbia, Jr. and Jenna Martin

Apple Harvest Festival scholarship: Asami Castellano, Bianca Spataro and Emma Wojcicki

Apple Valley-Southington Chapter 4943 of AARP scholarship: Julie Duszak and Bianca Spataro

Arts of Southington scholarship: Abigail Lo Presti

Association of Educational Secretaries of Southington scholarship: Julia Jackman

Alan S. Bator scholarship awarded by Southington Northern Baseball: Jake Beaupre, Colin Burdette, Timothy Jagos and Jacob Romano

Robert J. Beeney memorial scholarship: Mary Bilodeau

Dr. Arthur T. Blumer MD Merit scholarship: Maxwell Heath

The Hospital of Central Connecticut at Bradley Memorial Auxiliary scholarships: Owen Bouchard, Benjamin Hoffman, Jenna Martin and Samantha Przybylski

Julia Arnold Bradley scholarship, Hannah Woodruff Chapter, D.A.R.: Emma Agli

Bread for Life scholarship: Erica Klem

Benjamin Buckley memorial scholarship: Owen Bouchard and Lily Heidgerd

Benjamin Buckley memorial “For the Love of the Game” scholarship: Kate Kemnitz

The Gail DePaolo Butkus memorial scholarship: Colin Burdette, Kalli Gianacopolos, Caroline Natelli and Jianella Zegarra

Calvanese Foundation: Dr. Kilowatt’s electrical scholarship in memory of Gary P. Celella, Jr.: Logan McInnis

Calvanese Foundation: Joe & Kay L. Calvanese nursing scholarship: Julia Semmel and Gabriella Verderame-Malachowski

Calvanese Foundation: Melanie Rossini education scholarship: Caroline Natelli

Linda Stepensky-Campochiaro memorial scholarship: Rebecca Dorzens, Lily Heidgerd and Sarah Mathew

Francis G. Casale memorial scholarship: Erin Robinson

Michael Casale, Jr. education award: Nathan Borkowski and Lily Heidgerd

Rose S. Castaldi & Sisto R. Castaldi scholarship: Mia Langston

Southington Chamber of Commerce & ESPN scholarship: Daniel Pestillo and Ashley Schiffer

Michael F. Clynes memorial scholarship: Colin Burdette

Dr. Angelo J. Coppola scholarship: Silvio D’Agostino

Mary Ellen Crean scholarship: Kaylanie Pabon

The Dolores J. Cupina memorial scholarship: Erin Robinson

Lucille Verderame Cusano scholarship: Ethan Agli

Lawrence W. D’Angelo memorial scholarship: Julia Michnowicz

Danielski Pernal scholarship: Nathalan Zmarlicki

Michael Davey scholarship: Ashley McMeans

Cherraine David academic memorial award: Natalia Adamczyk

DECA Alumni scholarship: Caroline Natelli

DECA/Marketing Education award: Kalli Gianacopolos, Caroline Natelli, Erin Robinson and Jianella Zegarra

Andrew Della Bitta memorial scholarship: Casey Selinske

Arthur C. DellaVecchia scholarship: Erica Klem

Richard A. DellaVecchia scholarship: Eli Steindl

Joseph A. DePaolo Jr. & Juanine S. DePaolo family scholarship: Jessica Griffin

DePaolo-Kennedy Social Work scholarship: Allison Stanton

Depaolo National Junior Honor Society scholarship: Benjamin Hoffman and Craig McPherson

Joseph A. DePaolo Middle School PTO scholarship: Lily Heidgerd and Kate Olsen

Valentine & Margaret DePaolo family scholarship: Haley Larrabee

Walter A. Derynoski PTO scholarship: Jacob Flynn and Allison Stanton

Christine A. Donovan memorial scholarship: John Aligata and Kolby Rogers

Margaret Walsh Elliot scholarship: Abigail Lamson

Engine Company #2 Plantsville scholarship in honor of deceased members: Adam Bull, Michaela Hughes and Erin Robinson

Faculty & Staff Supermarket scholarship: Erica Klem

Family & Friends Scholarship in honor of Jared Treiber: Silvio D’Agostino

Joan Marion Cooley Finegold memorial scholarship: Sarah Mathew

First Evangelical Lutheran Church scholarship: Allison Stanton

FIRST Robotics Perseverance scholarship: Mary Bilodeau

Flanders PTO scholarship: Julia Semmel

Joseph J. Fontana Scholarship Foundation, Inc.: Robert LaCluyze

Henry & Loretta Forgione scholarship fund: Nathan Borkowski

Julie Fortin memorial scholarship: Alyssa Landrie

Friends of Lady Knights Basketball scholarship: Olivia Carpenter, Lynsey Danko, Haley Larrabee, Jenna Martin and Keishla Rosario

Friends of SHS Boys Soccer scholarship: Tyler Salzillo

Friendship Lodge #33 Ancient Free and Accepted Masons, Russel R. Ellis award & the Trowel Club scholarship: Julie Duszak and Tyler Strong

The Friendship scholarship in memory of Jared P. Grenier: Emma Agli

The Friendship scholarship in memory of Bruce P. Slodzinski: Adam Bull

David Fusco memorial scholarship: Kasey Alicea and Natalia Rivera

Olivia Fusco friendship scholarship: Kaitlyn Dempster and Daniel Pestillo

Olivia Fusco memorial scholarship: Olivia White

Future Farmers of America Alumni Association: Kasey Alicea, Ryan Henderson, Ayanna McDaniel and Marshall O’Donnell

Future Farmers of America/Carl M. Small Agricultural Science & Technology award: John DeGumbia Jr.

John J. Gasecki Principal’s scholarship: Jacob Drechsler

Philip G. Goodrow memorial scholarship: Kasey Alicea and Jared Martin

Thomas & Beverly Gormley Technology & Sciences scholarship: Maxwell Heath

Dick Seeger Memorial Gridiron Club scholarship: Seth Bogoslofski, Owen Bouchard and Jacob Flynn

Taahir “Ty” Harris memorial scholarship: Izabella Pokorski and Eli Steindl

William H. Hatton PTO scholarship: Nicholas Mangene and Emma Wojcicki

Hawk’s Landing Country Club scholarship: Ethan Thomson

Mark A. Henne scholarship: Adam Bull

Matthew J. Henne scholarship: Jared Martin

Ken Hill Memorial Scholarship fund: Matthew Balaoing and Chantelle Gimenez

Historical Society scholarship: Kolby Rogers and Bianca Spataro

Founding Fathers of Hockey scholarship: Christopher Gambardella and Nathalan Zmarlicki

Holy Name Society of St. Aloysius: John Aligata and Asami Castellano

Robert & Lauretta Hopko Merit scholarship: Natalie Pyle

Immaculate Conception Church/Faryniarz family scholastic award: Georgia Falk

Immacupate Conception Church/Kaczynski scholastic award: Karolina Kurzatkowska

Improved Order of Redmen Wonx Tribe #28 Peter Coppola memorial: Michaela Hughes

Improved Order of Redmen Wonx Tribe #28 Carl M. Kritz & William H. Kritz memorial scholarship: Joseph Colaccino

James A. Jewett memorial scholarship: Abigail Lamson

Gladys & Leonard Joll memorial scholarship: Kate Olsen

Urbin T. Kelley School PTO scholarship: Julie Duszak and Kate Kemnitz

Kennedy National Junior Honor Society scholarship: Julie Duszak

John F. Kennedy Middle School PTO scholarship: Asami Castellano and Jacob Flynn

Mark Killinger Memorial scholarship fund: Tyler Salzillo and Natalie Verderame

Kiwanis Club of Southington, Inc. scholarship: Julie Duszak, Benjamin Hoffman and Erica Klem

John T. Klopp memorial scholarship: Haley Larrabee and Jenna Martin

Kuchta Family Foundation: Julie Duszak

Lady Knights Soccer Booster Club scholarship: Logan Fischer and Natalie Verderame

Michael A. Landino memorial scholarship: Zachary Doty

Robert R. LaRese scholarship: Abigail Lo Presti

Lions Club of Southington memorial scholarship: Tyler Salzillo and Alina Vigdorchik

Therese MacCallum “Great Kid” Scholarship award: Colin Burdette

Mary, Our Queen Parish Life Committee scholarship: Reilly Baker

Robert E. & Angeline P. McCormack scholarship: Asami Castellano

Catherine McGloin memorial scholarship: Arianna Polacheck and Olivia White

The Margaret L. McGlone & Robert “Zeke” Zbikowski memorial scholarship: Seth Bogoslofski, Eli Steindl, Matthew Thompson and Ethan Thomson

Dave Mongillo memorial/Golf Scholarship fund: Cory Hemsen

Dorothy Novick Peterson memorial scholarship: Ryan Nelson

The Orchard Valley Garden Club of Southington, Inc. scholarship: Robert Adamo

The Zaya A. Oshana scholarship: Natalie Pyle

Lauryn E. Ossola SHS Lady Knights Swim & Dive Team scholarship: Julie Duszak

Louis C. Perillo, Sr. scholarship: Kristen Angeli

Plantsville School PTO Frederick Rubelmann III memorial scholarship: Elena Famiglietti

Plantsville School PTO Eric Valiquette memorial scholarship: Erin Robinson

Polish Falcons of America, Nest #307 scholarship: Seth Bogoslofski, Kerry Decker and Erica Klem

Mitchell J. Porydzy II memorial scholarship award: Jacob Flynn, Erica Klem, Haley Larrabee and Jeremiah Segrue, III

Judith Gladke Pucci memorial scholarship: Chantelle Giminez

Gilbert and Virginia Rich memorial scholarship: Erica Klem

Rotary Club of Southington scholarship: Sarah Anderson, Kristen Angeli, Erica Klem, Craig McPherson, Tyler Salzillo and Bianca Spataro

Lt. Michael J. Shanley memorial scholarship: Jacob Drechsler

Nellie F. Shepard scholarship: Asami Castellano

Smith-Tolles Exchange scholarship: Benjamin Palladino

Glen Solomon Wrestling scholarship: Jason Brault and Jacob Cardozo

Sons of Italy Club scholarship: Taylor Borla, Asami Castellano, Daniel Pestillo, Alessia Ricigliano, Tyler Salzillo, Bianca Spataro and Luke Tedeschi

Sorelle d’Italia in American scholarship: Sydney Trask

South End PTO scholarship: Aliya Sarris

Southington Administrator’s Association scholarship: Kaylanie Pabon

Southington Education Association scholarship: Caitlin Mulligan

Southington Education Foundation—Arts & Humanities scholarship: Michaela Hughes

Southington Education Foundation—Dr. Joseph Erardi, Jr. scholarship: Abhiram Bhamidipati

Southington Education Foundation—STEM scholarship: Rebecca Dorzens

Southington Firefighters Local #2033 scholarship: Katherine Jez

Southington Girls Softball League scholarship: Kaitlyn Dempster, Caitlin Mulligan and Amanda Perkowski

SHS John R. Carbone, Jr. memorial scholarship: Madelyn Chasse

SHS Cheerleading Booster Club scholarship: Caitlin Cochran and Jade O’Keefe

SHS Cross Country scholarship: Kate Kemnitz and Ryan Slesinski

SHS Drama Club—Shining Star scholarship: Kate Olsen

SHS Gymnastics scholarship: Mychele Vaillancourt

SHS Italian Club: Kate Olsen

SHS Marching Band scholarship: Elena Famiglietti and Julia Semmel

SHS PTO Volunteer Service award: Owen Bouchard and Erica Klem

SHS Track & Field scholarship: Benjamin Hoffman, Kate Kemnitz, Kolby Rogers and Natalie Verderame

Southington Hose Company NO. 3 Inc. scholarship: Michaela Hughes, Erin Robinson and Keishla Rosario

Southington Jaycee memorial scholarship award in memory of Joseph Nolan and Robert Buscine: Sadri Selmani

Southington Jaycee scholarship award—Richard Mascolli: Kristen Angeli

Southington Jaycee Legacy award: Taylor Holland

Southington Knights Travel Football & Cheer Douglas Topshe Jr. scholarship: Jacob Flynn

Southington Lacrosse Association scholarship: Taylor Borla and Ethan Thomson

Southington Lady Knights Lacrosse Booster Club scholarship: Taylor Borla and Karolina Kurzatkowska

Southington Police Union scholarship fund: Olivia Carpenter, Silvio D’Agostino, Trevor Porter and Allison Roy

Southington Soccer Club: Celia Bajrami, Kian Siadat and Ashley Swanson

Southington Chapter of UNICO Book scholarship: Asami Castellano and Tyler Salzillo

Southington Chapter of UNICO Angelo Califano memorial scholarship: Colin Burdette

Southington Chapter of UNICO Nursing scholarship: Jenna Martin

Southington Valley Midget Football League scholarship: Gabriella Verderame-Malachowski

Southington Youth Soccer League scholarship: Colin Burdette and Asami Castellano

St. Aloysius Ladies Guild scholarship award: Asami Castellano

Dennis J. Stanek Sr. memorial scholarship: Jacob Drechsler and Michaela Hughes

William Strong PTO scholarship: Mary Bilodeau

Alana Catherine Tuccillo Computer Science/Engineering scholarship: Kristen Angeli

VFW Post 9766 Veterans scholarship: Erica Klem

Sally L. Visockis memorial scholarship: Jenna Martin

Dr. Joan T. Wallace Prize for Highest Achievement in English: Maxwell Heath

Kristen Warner scholarship: Alyssa Landrie

Gretchen Ellen Wiegand memorial scholarship: Jillian Zakrzewski

Justin Wiesnewski Scouting scholarship: Robert LaCluyze

Karl R. Witwicki memorial scholarship: Aliya Sarris

Zion Lutheran Church College Fund award: Zachary Christensen and Eli Steindl

Zommer Family memorial scholarship: Haley Larrabee

