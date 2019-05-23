Students showcased at scholarship night

By SHERIDAN ROY
STAFF WRITER
Southington High School administration celebrated graduating students’ achievements, awarding over 130 scholarships on scholarship night, May 16.
“We are honoring a special group of people,” said SHS principal Brian Stranieri. “In a few months, these students will be entering institutes of higher learning and will benefit from the generosity of these scholarships.”
Stranieri said those receiving scholarships have taken their natural talents and applied them both in school and within their community.
Superintendent of Schools Tim Connellan congratulated students, and thanked their families and friends for supporting them. He also thanked faculty and administration, and the many businesses, organizations and individuals who supply scholarships to SHS students.
“Thank you to our partners and sponsors who support our students, allowing many of them to continue their education,” said Connellan.
Scholarships are available to students through the school counselor’s office at the beginning of the year. Each scholarship has specific criteria. Students can apply for multiple scholarships.
The following scholarships were awarded to the 2019 graduating class:
- Eddie Adames memorial scholarship: Gabriella Verderame-Malachowski
- Alpha Delta Kappa award: Natalie Pyle
- Amateur Radio memorial scholarship: Tyler Bade
- American Legion Scholarship, Kiltonic Post #72 Scholarship: Nathan Borkowski, Zachary Doty, Jenna Martin and Tyler Strong
- American Legion Auxiliary Kiltonic Unit #72 scholarship: John DeGumbia, Jr., Jared Martin and Jenna Martin
- Sons of American Legion scholarship, Kiltonic Squadran #72: John DeGumbia, Jr. and Jenna Martin
- Apple Harvest Festival scholarship: Asami Castellano, Bianca Spataro and Emma Wojcicki
- Apple Valley-Southington Chapter 4943 of AARP scholarship: Julie Duszak and Bianca Spataro
- Arts of Southington scholarship: Abigail Lo Presti
- Association of Educational Secretaries of Southington scholarship: Julia Jackman
- Alan S. Bator scholarship awarded by Southington Northern Baseball: Jake Beaupre, Colin Burdette, Timothy Jagos and Jacob Romano
- Robert J. Beeney memorial scholarship: Mary Bilodeau
- Dr. Arthur T. Blumer MD Merit scholarship: Maxwell Heath
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at Bradley Memorial Auxiliary scholarships: Owen Bouchard, Benjamin Hoffman, Jenna Martin and Samantha Przybylski
- Julia Arnold Bradley scholarship, Hannah Woodruff Chapter, D.A.R.: Emma Agli
- Bread for Life scholarship: Erica Klem
- Benjamin Buckley memorial scholarship: Owen Bouchard and Lily Heidgerd
- Benjamin Buckley memorial “For the Love of the Game” scholarship: Kate Kemnitz
- The Gail DePaolo Butkus memorial scholarship: Colin Burdette, Kalli Gianacopolos, Caroline Natelli and Jianella Zegarra
- Calvanese Foundation: Dr. Kilowatt’s electrical scholarship in memory of Gary P. Celella, Jr.: Logan McInnis
- Calvanese Foundation: Joe & Kay L. Calvanese nursing scholarship: Julia Semmel and Gabriella Verderame-Malachowski
- Calvanese Foundation: Melanie Rossini education scholarship: Caroline Natelli
- Linda Stepensky-Campochiaro memorial scholarship: Rebecca Dorzens, Lily Heidgerd and Sarah Mathew
- Francis G. Casale memorial scholarship: Erin Robinson
- Michael Casale, Jr. education award: Nathan Borkowski and Lily Heidgerd
- Rose S. Castaldi & Sisto R. Castaldi scholarship: Mia Langston
- Southington Chamber of Commerce & ESPN scholarship: Daniel Pestillo and Ashley Schiffer
- Michael F. Clynes memorial scholarship: Colin Burdette
- Dr. Angelo J. Coppola scholarship: Silvio D’Agostino
- Mary Ellen Crean scholarship: Kaylanie Pabon
- The Dolores J. Cupina memorial scholarship: Erin Robinson
- Lucille Verderame Cusano scholarship: Ethan Agli
- Lawrence W. D’Angelo memorial scholarship: Julia Michnowicz
- Danielski Pernal scholarship: Nathalan Zmarlicki
- Michael Davey scholarship: Ashley McMeans
- Cherraine David academic memorial award: Natalia Adamczyk
- DECA Alumni scholarship: Caroline Natelli
- DECA/Marketing Education award: Kalli Gianacopolos, Caroline Natelli, Erin Robinson and Jianella Zegarra
- Andrew Della Bitta memorial scholarship: Casey Selinske
- Arthur C. DellaVecchia scholarship: Erica Klem
- Richard A. DellaVecchia scholarship: Eli Steindl
- Joseph A. DePaolo Jr. & Juanine S. DePaolo family scholarship: Jessica Griffin
- DePaolo-Kennedy Social Work scholarship: Allison Stanton
- Depaolo National Junior Honor Society scholarship: Benjamin Hoffman and Craig McPherson
- Joseph A. DePaolo Middle School PTO scholarship: Lily Heidgerd and Kate Olsen
- Valentine & Margaret DePaolo family scholarship: Haley Larrabee
- Walter A. Derynoski PTO scholarship: Jacob Flynn and Allison Stanton
- Christine A. Donovan memorial scholarship: John Aligata and Kolby Rogers
- Margaret Walsh Elliot scholarship: Abigail Lamson
- Engine Company #2 Plantsville scholarship in honor of deceased members: Adam Bull, Michaela Hughes and Erin Robinson
- Faculty & Staff Supermarket scholarship: Erica Klem
- Family & Friends Scholarship in honor of Jared Treiber: Silvio D’Agostino
- Joan Marion Cooley Finegold memorial scholarship: Sarah Mathew
- First Evangelical Lutheran Church scholarship: Allison Stanton
- FIRST Robotics Perseverance scholarship: Mary Bilodeau
- Flanders PTO scholarship: Julia Semmel
- Joseph J. Fontana Scholarship Foundation, Inc.: Robert LaCluyze
- Henry & Loretta Forgione scholarship fund: Nathan Borkowski
- Julie Fortin memorial scholarship: Alyssa Landrie
- Friends of Lady Knights Basketball scholarship: Olivia Carpenter, Lynsey Danko, Haley Larrabee, Jenna Martin and Keishla Rosario
- Friends of SHS Boys Soccer scholarship: Tyler Salzillo
- Friendship Lodge #33 Ancient Free and Accepted Masons, Russel R. Ellis award & the Trowel Club scholarship: Julie Duszak and Tyler Strong
- The Friendship scholarship in memory of Jared P. Grenier: Emma Agli
- The Friendship scholarship in memory of Bruce P. Slodzinski: Adam Bull
- David Fusco memorial scholarship: Kasey Alicea and Natalia Rivera
- Olivia Fusco friendship scholarship: Kaitlyn Dempster and Daniel Pestillo
- Olivia Fusco memorial scholarship: Olivia White
- Future Farmers of America Alumni Association: Kasey Alicea, Ryan Henderson, Ayanna McDaniel and Marshall O’Donnell
- Future Farmers of America/Carl M. Small Agricultural Science & Technology award: John DeGumbia Jr.
- John J. Gasecki Principal’s scholarship: Jacob Drechsler
- Philip G. Goodrow memorial scholarship: Kasey Alicea and Jared Martin
- Thomas & Beverly Gormley Technology & Sciences scholarship: Maxwell Heath
- Dick Seeger Memorial Gridiron Club scholarship: Seth Bogoslofski, Owen Bouchard and Jacob Flynn
- Taahir “Ty” Harris memorial scholarship: Izabella Pokorski and Eli Steindl
- William H. Hatton PTO scholarship: Nicholas Mangene and Emma Wojcicki
- Hawk’s Landing Country Club scholarship: Ethan Thomson
- Mark A. Henne scholarship: Adam Bull
- Matthew J. Henne scholarship: Jared Martin
- Ken Hill Memorial Scholarship fund: Matthew Balaoing and Chantelle Gimenez
- Historical Society scholarship: Kolby Rogers and Bianca Spataro
- Founding Fathers of Hockey scholarship: Christopher Gambardella and Nathalan Zmarlicki
- Holy Name Society of St. Aloysius: John Aligata and Asami Castellano
- Robert & Lauretta Hopko Merit scholarship: Natalie Pyle
- Immaculate Conception Church/Faryniarz family scholastic award: Georgia Falk
- Immacupate Conception Church/Kaczynski scholastic award: Karolina Kurzatkowska
- Improved Order of Redmen Wonx Tribe #28 Peter Coppola memorial: Michaela Hughes
- Improved Order of Redmen Wonx Tribe #28 Carl M. Kritz & William H. Kritz memorial scholarship: Joseph Colaccino
- James A. Jewett memorial scholarship: Abigail Lamson
- Gladys & Leonard Joll memorial scholarship: Kate Olsen
- Urbin T. Kelley School PTO scholarship: Julie Duszak and Kate Kemnitz
- Kennedy National Junior Honor Society scholarship: Julie Duszak
- John F. Kennedy Middle School PTO scholarship: Asami Castellano and Jacob Flynn
- Mark Killinger Memorial scholarship fund: Tyler Salzillo and Natalie Verderame
- Kiwanis Club of Southington, Inc. scholarship: Julie Duszak, Benjamin Hoffman and Erica Klem
- John T. Klopp memorial scholarship: Haley Larrabee and Jenna Martin
- Kuchta Family Foundation: Julie Duszak
- Lady Knights Soccer Booster Club scholarship: Logan Fischer and Natalie Verderame
- Michael A. Landino memorial scholarship: Zachary Doty
- Robert R. LaRese scholarship: Abigail Lo Presti
- Lions Club of Southington memorial scholarship: Tyler Salzillo and Alina Vigdorchik
- Therese MacCallum “Great Kid” Scholarship award: Colin Burdette
- Mary, Our Queen Parish Life Committee scholarship: Reilly Baker
- Robert E. & Angeline P. McCormack scholarship: Asami Castellano
- Catherine McGloin memorial scholarship: Arianna Polacheck and Olivia White
- The Margaret L. McGlone & Robert “Zeke” Zbikowski memorial scholarship: Seth Bogoslofski, Eli Steindl, Matthew Thompson and Ethan Thomson
- Dave Mongillo memorial/Golf Scholarship fund: Cory Hemsen
- Dorothy Novick Peterson memorial scholarship: Ryan Nelson
- The Orchard Valley Garden Club of Southington, Inc. scholarship: Robert Adamo
- The Zaya A. Oshana scholarship: Natalie Pyle
- Lauryn E. Ossola SHS Lady Knights Swim & Dive Team scholarship: Julie Duszak
- Louis C. Perillo, Sr. scholarship: Kristen Angeli
- Plantsville School PTO Frederick Rubelmann III memorial scholarship: Elena Famiglietti
- Plantsville School PTO Eric Valiquette memorial scholarship: Erin Robinson
- Polish Falcons of America, Nest #307 scholarship: Seth Bogoslofski, Kerry Decker and Erica Klem
- Mitchell J. Porydzy II memorial scholarship award: Jacob Flynn, Erica Klem, Haley Larrabee and Jeremiah Segrue, III
- Judith Gladke Pucci memorial scholarship: Chantelle Giminez
- Gilbert and Virginia Rich memorial scholarship: Erica Klem
- Rotary Club of Southington scholarship: Sarah Anderson, Kristen Angeli, Erica Klem, Craig McPherson, Tyler Salzillo and Bianca Spataro
- Lt. Michael J. Shanley memorial scholarship: Jacob Drechsler
- Nellie F. Shepard scholarship: Asami Castellano
- Smith-Tolles Exchange scholarship: Benjamin Palladino
- Glen Solomon Wrestling scholarship: Jason Brault and Jacob Cardozo
- Sons of Italy Club scholarship: Taylor Borla, Asami Castellano, Daniel Pestillo, Alessia Ricigliano, Tyler Salzillo, Bianca Spataro and Luke Tedeschi
- Sorelle d’Italia in American scholarship: Sydney Trask
- South End PTO scholarship: Aliya Sarris
- Southington Administrator’s Association scholarship: Kaylanie Pabon
- Southington Education Association scholarship: Caitlin Mulligan
- Southington Education Foundation—Arts & Humanities scholarship: Michaela Hughes
- Southington Education Foundation—Dr. Joseph Erardi, Jr. scholarship: Abhiram Bhamidipati
- Southington Education Foundation—STEM scholarship: Rebecca Dorzens
- Southington Firefighters Local #2033 scholarship: Katherine Jez
- Southington Girls Softball League scholarship: Kaitlyn Dempster, Caitlin Mulligan and Amanda Perkowski
- SHS John R. Carbone, Jr. memorial scholarship: Madelyn Chasse
- SHS Cheerleading Booster Club scholarship: Caitlin Cochran and Jade O’Keefe
- SHS Cross Country scholarship: Kate Kemnitz and Ryan Slesinski
- SHS Drama Club—Shining Star scholarship: Kate Olsen
- SHS Gymnastics scholarship: Mychele Vaillancourt
- SHS Italian Club: Kate Olsen
- SHS Marching Band scholarship: Elena Famiglietti and Julia Semmel
- SHS PTO Volunteer Service award: Owen Bouchard and Erica Klem
- SHS Track & Field scholarship: Benjamin Hoffman, Kate Kemnitz, Kolby Rogers and Natalie Verderame
- Southington Hose Company NO. 3 Inc. scholarship: Michaela Hughes, Erin Robinson and Keishla Rosario
- Southington Jaycee memorial scholarship award in memory of Joseph Nolan and Robert Buscine: Sadri Selmani
- Southington Jaycee scholarship award—Richard Mascolli: Kristen Angeli
- Southington Jaycee Legacy award: Taylor Holland
- Southington Knights Travel Football & Cheer Douglas Topshe Jr. scholarship: Jacob Flynn
- Southington Lacrosse Association scholarship: Taylor Borla and Ethan Thomson
- Southington Lady Knights Lacrosse Booster Club scholarship: Taylor Borla and Karolina Kurzatkowska
- Southington Police Union scholarship fund: Olivia Carpenter, Silvio D’Agostino, Trevor Porter and Allison Roy
- Southington Soccer Club: Celia Bajrami, Kian Siadat and Ashley Swanson
- Southington Chapter of UNICO Book scholarship: Asami Castellano and Tyler Salzillo
- Southington Chapter of UNICO Angelo Califano memorial scholarship: Colin Burdette
- Southington Chapter of UNICO Nursing scholarship: Jenna Martin
- Southington Valley Midget Football League scholarship: Gabriella Verderame-Malachowski
- Southington Youth Soccer League scholarship: Colin Burdette and Asami Castellano
- St. Aloysius Ladies Guild scholarship award: Asami Castellano
- Dennis J. Stanek Sr. memorial scholarship: Jacob Drechsler and Michaela Hughes
- William Strong PTO scholarship: Mary Bilodeau
- Alana Catherine Tuccillo Computer Science/Engineering scholarship: Kristen Angeli
- VFW Post 9766 Veterans scholarship: Erica Klem
- Sally L. Visockis memorial scholarship: Jenna Martin
- Dr. Joan T. Wallace Prize for Highest Achievement in English: Maxwell Heath
- Kristen Warner scholarship: Alyssa Landrie
- Gretchen Ellen Wiegand memorial scholarship: Jillian Zakrzewski
- Justin Wiesnewski Scouting scholarship: Robert LaCluyze
- Karl R. Witwicki memorial scholarship: Aliya Sarris
- Zion Lutheran Church College Fund award: Zachary Christensen and Eli Steindl
- Zommer Family memorial scholarship: Haley Larrabee
