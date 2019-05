Editor’s note: The headline was misleading, but the schedule is right. The event is NEXT weekend.

Southington’s annual Relay for Life event will be held next weekend, from 4 p.m. Friday, May 31 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1 on the Southington High School track. Proceeds from the event will benefit cancer research through the American Cancer Society. Last year’s event raised over $85,000.