Obituary: Parker W. Schaefer, 94

Parker W. Schaefer, 94, of Southington, and former longtime resident of Tolland, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, May 17, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was the devoted and loving husband of his beautiful late wife, Bette (Fairbairn) Schaefer.

Born in Ridgewood, NY on Feb. 1, 1925, Parker was the son of the late Parker and Caroline (Albrycht) Schaefer. Before graduating from NYU in 1954, and going on to become an assistant vice-president of The Hartford Insurance Co., Parker humbly served as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps during WWII. Upon his retirement, Parker happily spent his days enjoying a number of his favorite pass times, such as golfing and taking his wife and granddaughter on day-trips to visit all sorts of local attractions.

In addition to his loving daughter, Alison (Schaefer) Goff, and cherished granddaughter, Caitlin Goff, of Plantsville, Parker is survived by his nephews, Timothy and wife Lenora Feeney of Merrick, LI, John Feeney of Cortlandt Manor, NY; his nieces, Anne Jackson and husband Steve of Scottsdale, AZ, Joanie Bardanis and husband Paul of Webster, NY, as well as many grand nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister Caroline, and his son-in-law, Daniel Goff, of Plantsville.

Memorial calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 23rd from 4-6 pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main Street, Southington. A Mass of Christian Burial and interment with military honors is to take place at Calverton National Cemetery on Long Island, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Parker’s memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topkea, KA 66676

