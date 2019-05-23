Community Committee to Save Bradley to hold rally on June 1

By SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

The Community Committee to Save Bradley (CCSB) announced a rally will be held on the grounds of the Southington Historical Society on June 1 at 3 p.m. in hopes of rejuvenating the conversations surrounding keeping the Hospital of Central Connecticut at Bradley Memorial Hospital in place.

“Hartford Health Care said they were going to meet with [town council chair] Chris Palmieri and release their plan to the council back in October,” said Bonnie Sica, speaker for the CCSB. “They cancelled that meeting, and since then, nothing has been scheduled or released. It’s been eight months. We know they have a plan—they’re just not willing to release it.”

CCSB is concerned that HHC has plans to demolish Bradley Memorial Hospital and build an emergency room on Queen Street at the HHC medical group building that opened last year near the entrance to I-84.

Sica said the committee offered a proposal to HHC in October suggesting they purchase and demolish the physician building that’s currently next to the Bradley campus, which is not part of the hospital but is in negotiations to sell, and build a new state-of-the-art HHC emergency room in that location and make it part of the hospital.

“It will have tremendous exposure right there on the street side,” Sica said, “and it already has a parking lot with 30 spaces.”

CCSB feels the Bradley campus makes more sense for an emergency room then Queen Street.

“Historically, the location of Bradley was chosen to be an equal distance to everyone in town. There is a way to get to Bradley, without having to be stuck on a major road, from every section of town,” said Sica. “It’s better for ambulances, patients and visitors.”

Sica also said emergency room patients could be transported to MidState Medical Center in Meriden in five minutes from the Bradley campus. If there were an emergency room built at the HHC medical group location, patients would be transported to New Britain General, which would take about 10 to 15 minutes.

Hospital of Central Connecticut president Gary Havican last year commented that healthcare is evolving, and the Bradley hospital has seen a decline in patients over the years.

“Medicine is changing, so care and treatment of patients that is required on the inpatient side has reduced from 50 percent to about 25 percent,” Havican said last July after a CCSB rally. “We’re only seeing about 25 percent of total healthcare needs being delivered on the inpatient side, which means those patients admitted to hospitals require care that is sub-specialized.”

Havican said he has to question whether inpatient units need to exist when nearby facilities like New Britain General and MidState Medical Center are able to manage those inpatients.

CCSB feels Bradley hospital still fills an important role in Southington as a community emergency room.

“Bradley is sort of like the grandma who has always been there and is always accountable. When grandma passes away, you feel a hole in your heart,” said Sica. “When she’s gone, the history passes away too. That’s what will happen in Southington, and only when they see that crane outside of Bradley will the community feel that.”

Though nothing official has been decided, Havican said that whatever happens on the Bradley campus will have a medical focus and will need to go through a state regulatory process, which can take up to two years. But Havican said that with an 80 year old building, regulations are a big obstacle.

“It’s getting to the point where if we want to do something with that campus, we would really have to raise the building, clean the land, and then put something medical on that facility—whatever is decided,” Havican said last summer.

Sica said the CCSB will continue fighting to keep Bradley hospital alive.

“Why strip a community of its healthcare? A place where people feel safe, comfortable, with an excellent staff and fast-moving emergency care…” said Sica. “People say, ‘Oh well, what can we do, HHC is a big company and we can’t fight them,’ but we can.”

