Track team dominates in season finale

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

It was the final week of the regular season for the Southington outdoor track and field team. The Blue Knights hosted NW Catholic on May 15 in a CCC West Division dual meet before heading to New Milford High School for the 13th Dream Invitational on May 17.

Here’s what happened in each meet:

Sweep of NW Catholic

MAY 15—The Knights had an easy day against the much smaller numbers of the Lions. The girls won 145-5 while the boys claimed a 101-49 victory.

Maddie Hepp, Livvy Pizzitola, Trinity Cardillo and Sydney Garrison were double winners for the Southington girls. Hepp was first in the 100m hurdles (19.17) and 300m hurdles (55.70); Pizzitola was first in the 100m dash (12.91) and 200m dash (26.77); Cardillo was first in the discus (105’10”) and shot put (38’8.5”); and Garrison was first in the long jump (16’4”) and high jump (5’4”). The Knights picked up single individual wins from Kailey Schmarr in the 1600m (6:25.83); Natalie Verderame in the 400m dash (1:03.94); Kate Kemnitz in the 800m (2:25.37); Jackie Izzo in the 3200m (11:54.49); Alijah Vega in the javelin (110’3”); Alexah Zaczynski in the pole vault (9’6”); and Kelly Perrotti in the triple jump (33’3.05”).

Southington also swept all three relays. The 4x800m relay (11:34.10) was made up of Jordyn Rogala, Jenna Famiglietti, Erin Famiglietti and Faith Kosior. The 4x100m relay (50.51) was made up of Pizzitola, Shannon Litchfield, Samantha Przybylski and Verderame. The 4x400m relay (4:28.23) was made up of Emma Plourde, Megan Wadman, Meghan Sheline and Anny Moquete.

Lucca Riccio was the lone double winner for the Southington boys. Riccio finished first in the 1600m (4:35.67) and 3200m (10:50.96). The Knights picked up single individual wins from Elijah Rodriguez in the 110m hurdles (15.57); Johnny Carreiro in the 100m dash (11.64); Craig McPherson in the 300m hurdles (45.66); Ryan Slesinski in the 800m (2:00.76); Trevor Porter in the 200m dash (23.44); Jack Freyler in the javelin (132’6”); Anthony Penta in the long jump (20’9.05”); Aiden Chesanow in the high jump (5’8”); and Casey Selinske in the pole vault (12’6”). Southington won the 4x100m relay (50.12) behind the team of Ben Ragozzine, Selinske, Jeremiah Segrue and Kian Sadat.

Dream Invitational

MAY 17—The Knights sent three relays and an individual 800m runner to the event, which was hosted by the New Milford and Danbury high schools.

The girls 1600m sprint medley relay of Pizzitola, Przybylski, Verderame and Kemnitz finished second with a time of 4:18.37. The girls 800m sprint medley relay of Pizzitola, Litchfield, Przybylski and Verderame finished third with a time of 1:53.90. The boys 800m sprint medley relay of Kolby Rogers, Penta, Porter and Verderame finished third with a time of 1:36.86. Ryan Slesinski finished fifth in the boys 800m run with a time of 1:58.64.

Up next: Southington competed in the CCC West Division championship meet on Tuesday at Hall High School in West Hartford.