Support groups listings for the May 24 edition

ONGOING

BRISTOL

WEEKLY OPIOID EDUCATION AND FAMILY SUPPORT GROUPS. Wednesdays 6 p.m. Wheeler’s Family Health and Wellness Center, 10 North Main St., Bristol. (860) 793-4625. Open to the public and can be joined at any time.

BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT GROUP. Tuesdays, 6:30 to 8 p.m. St. Stanislaus Church, Bartlewski Center, 510 West St., Bristol. (860) 583-9831, (860) 583-0707.

AL-ANON. Tuesdays at 10 to 11:30 a.m. St. Gregory Hall, Stafford Avenue and Maltby Street, Bristol. Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m. St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 1024 Stafford Ave., Bristol. Fridays 7 to 8:30 p.m. Recovery Club, 67 West St., Bristol. Families and friends of alcoholics welcome.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. Sundays: 7 a.m. at Bristol Recovery Club (BRC), 67 West St.; Sunday, 9 a.m. at BRC, 67 West St.; Sunday, 7 p.m. at BRC, 67 West St.; Weekdays: Noon, BRC, 67 West St.; Weekdays, 5:30 p.m. at BRC, 67 West St.; Mondays, 7 p.m. , BRC, 67 West St.; Mondays, 7 p.m. at Prospect Methodist Church, 99 Summer St.; Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. at St John’s Episcopal Church, 851 Stafford Ave.; Wednesdays, 7 p.m. at BRC, 67 West St.; Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m. at Prospect Methodist Church, 99 Summer St.; Thursdays,10:30 a.m. at St John’s Episcopal Church, 851 Stafford Ave.; Thursdays, 7 p.m. at BRC, 67 West St.; Thursdays, 7 p.m. at St Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 1125 Stafford Ave.; Fridays, 8 p.m. at BRC, 67 West St. Saturdays, 8 a.m. at BRC, 67 West St.; Saturdays (women), 9 a.m. at St John’s Episcopal Church, 851 Stafford Ave.; Saturday, 10 a.m. at BRC, 67 West St.; Saturdays, 6 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 27 Judd St.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS. Sundays, 10:30 a.m., Bristol Recovery Club (BRC), 67 West St., Bristol; Sundays, 6 p.m. (women), Bristol Baptist Church, 43 School St.; Sundays, 7 p.m. United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St. Mondays, 7:30 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, 90 Church Ave.; Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m., BRC, 67 West St.; Wednesdays, 7 p.m., Bristol Baptist Church, 43 School St.; Thursdays: 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St.; Fridays: 7 p.m. United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St. Hotline phone number, 1-800-627-3543.

PLAINVILLE

EATING DISORDERS ANONYMOUS. Mondays, 5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Plainville Congregational Church, West Street. More info at eatingdisordersanonymous.org/meetings.html

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. Sundays: 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Parish Hall, 19 S Canal St.; Sundays: 11 a.m. at Masonic Temple, 70 E Main St.; Sundays: 7 p.m. at Plainville United Methodist Church, 56 Red Stone Hill; Tuesdays: 10:30 a.m. at Congregational Church of Plainville, 130 W Main St.; Tuesdays: 7 p.m. at Congregational Church of Plainville, 130 W Main St.; Wednesdays: 7 p.m. at Plainville United Methodist Church, 56 Red Stone Hill; Thursdays: 7 p.m. at Church of Our Savior, 115 W Main St.; Fridays: 8 p.m. at Plainville Wheeler Clinic, 91 Northwest Dr.; Saturdays: 9:30 a.m. at Church of Our Savior, 115 W Main St.; Saturdays: 7 p.m. at Church of Our Savior, 115 W Main St.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS. Sundays: 7 p.m. Plainville Congregational Church, 130 West Main St.; Tuesdays: 7 p.m., Church of Our Savior, 115 W. Main St.; Wednesdays: 7 p.m., Plainville Congregational Church, 130 W. Main St., 7 p.m. (men) Our Lady of Mercy Parish Hall, 19 South Canal St. Thursdays: 7 p.m., Plainville Congregational Church, 130 W. Main St.; Fridays: 7 p.m., Plainville Congregational Church, 130 W. Main St.; Saturdays: 6:30 p.m., Plainville Congregational Church, 130 W. Main St.. Hotline phone number, 1-800-627-3543.

SOUTHINGTON

TWILIGHT TOPICS. For wellness professions, second Monday, 7 to 8 p.m. For LGBTQ+ adults, second Wednesday, 6 to 7 p.m. For teachers, first Monday, 5 to 6 p.m. For teens, third Monday, 6 to 7 p.m. For parents, first Wednesday, 7 to 8 p.m. Gather around a gas burning bonfire at twilight and tackle some of life’s challenges with the support of others. Led by Brandi Savio, LPC. Bloom Yoga and Fitness, North Summit St., Southington. Register. BSAVLPC@gmail.com

VITALITY: A WOMEN’S WELLNESS GROUP. 7 to 8 p.m. Last Monday of the month. Bloom Yoga and Fitness on North Summit Street in Southington. Register. BSAVLPC@gmail.com, turningleavescounseling@yahoo.com

ALZEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP. Second Tuesday of the month, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., at Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St. A free support group for families and caregivers. Respite care is available. Facilitators provide suggestions, community support and a safe environment to listen or share thoughts and feelings. Register, call Marie Terzak, (860) 276-1020.

DEMENTIA SUPPORT GROUP. Second Wednesday of every month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Southington Care Center Anna Fanelli room, 45 Meriden Ave. To check for availability, call Patty O’Brian, (860) 628-3830.

REDEMPTION: RELAPSE PREVENTION GROUP. First Monday of the month, 7 to 8 p.m. Bloom Yoga and Fitness, North Summit Street, Southington. Register. BSAVLPC@gmail.com, turningleavescounseling@yahoo.com

SUPPORT FOR FAMILIES LIVING WITH MENTAL ILLNESS. Second Wednesday of the month, 7 to 8:30 p.m., at FCC Southington, 37 Main ST. Free NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) friends and family support group is led by trained volunteer facilitators. More info, call Mary at (203) 213-6732 or Amy at (860) 637-5458.

ALZHEIMER’S AND DEMENTIA SUPPORT GROUP. Second Wednesday of every month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Southington Care Center Anna Fanelli room, 45 Meriden Ave. To check for availability, call Robin Segal, (860) 378-1278.

CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St. Second Tuesday of every month (except December). Facilitators provide suggestions, community support, and a safe environment to listen or share thoughts and feelings. To register, call Marie Terzak, (860) 276-1020.

SOUTHINGTON HOPE & SUPPORT GROUP. Second and last Thursdays of the month, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Southington Youth Services office in the Weichsel Municipal Center, 196 N. Main St. This is a group for parents, guardians, and loved ones who are concerned about someone in their life that might have a substance use disorder. A confidential place to talk, share struggles, and ask questions. Led by two trained facilitators. More info at at simmsc@southington.org

MENTAL ILLNESS FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP. Second Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 37 Main St. NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group led by trained facilitators. Adult families, partners and friends affected by a loved one with mental illness are invited. Wheelchair accessible. More info at (860) 628-6958 or FCCSouthington.org.

LGBTQIA+ TEENS AFFIRMING GROUP—“TRUE YOU.” Every other Wednesday evening, 6 to 7 p.m. at Wilcox Wellness, 92 N. Summit St. An affirming group for LGBTQ+ teens ages 13 to 17. A group focus on discussing and addressing the unique challenges and situations LGBTQ+ teens face in school, in the community, and at home. Contact Brandi Savio, LPC at BSAVLPC@gmail.com or visit wilcoxwellness.com for more information.

WE ARE WORTHY. Every other Monday, 6 to 7 p.m., at Wilcox Wellness, 92 N. Summit St. Open to teens ages 13 to 17. Improve self-esteem, build confidence, learn to assertively communicate your needs to others, and improve your self-image.

ALLY. First Monday of the month, 7 to 8 p.m., at Wilcox Wellness, 92 N. Summit St. Supportive group for parents and caregivers of LGBTQIA+ youth.

AL-ANON. Sundays, 4 p.m. First Congregational Church, 114 Main St. Wednesdays 7:30 p.m. at Hospital of Central Connecticut, Bradley Campus. First floor conference room A. Newcomers meeting at 7 p.m. Families and friends of alcoholics welcome.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. Sundays: 8 p.m. at Hospital of Central Connecticut, Bradley Campus. First floor conference room A. Weekdays: 7 a.m. at Faith Baptist Church, 243 Laning St.; Mondays, 8 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 145 Main St.; Tuesdays and Fridays: 9:30 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, 232 Bristol St., Southington. Tuesdays: 8 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 114 Main St.; Wednesdays: 6:45 p.m. or 8 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 145 Main St.; Thursdays: 6 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church, 243 Laning St.; Thursdays: 7:30 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church, 243 Laning St.; Saturdays: 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 145 Main St.

CELEBRATE RECOVERY. Mondays, 6:30 p.m. at Faith Living Church, 20 Grove St., Plantsville. Childcare available for ages 3 and up.

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS. Wednesdays: 5 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 145 Main St. Fridays: 5:30 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 145 Main St., Southington.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS. Mondays: 7 p.m., Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church, 145 Main St.; Thursdays: 7:30 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 145 Main St., Southington. Hotline phone number, 1-800-627-3543.