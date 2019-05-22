Southington Recreation Department listings for the May 24 edition

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Recreation Department at (860) 276-6219. Checks should be payable to Town of Southington. Pre-registration and payment is required. For more information, registration forms, or an activity schedule visit southington.org/recreation. Registration is first come, first served.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 29

SOUTHINGTON

SWIM LESSONS REGISTRATION (RECREATION PARK). 5:30 to 8 p.m. in the Southington Town Hall finance dept. conference room, 75 Main St. Open to Southington children, ages 5 and up. Bring the child’s latest swim card if available and birth certificate for new swimmers. All classes will be scheduled between 10 a.m. and noon. Cos is $44 ($125 total for 3 siblings; $150 for 4 siblings). Class sizes are limited. More at Southington.org/swim1.

NOW thru MAY 31

SOUTHINGTON

HIGH SCHOOL BEACH VOLLEYBALL REGISTRATION. Program runs Thursdays, June 6 to Aug. 8, 6 to 8 p.m., at Recreation Park. Elevation Volleyball Academy will lead a beach volleyball program for students entering grades 9-12 next fall. Cost is $320 per child and includes a tank top, volleyball, sand socks, and sunglasses. More at southington.org/BeachVolleyball.

THURSDAY, JUNE 6

SOUTHINGTON

SWIM LESSONS REGISTRATION (MEMORIAL PARK). 5:30 to 8 p.m. in the Southington Town Hall finance dept. conference room, 75 Main St. Open to Southington children, ages 5 and up. Bring the child’s latest swim card if available and birth certificate for new swimmers. All classes will be scheduled between 10 a.m. and noon. Cos is $44 ($125 total for 3 siblings; $150 for 4 siblings). Class sizes are limited. More at Southington.org/swim1.

JUNE 17-27

SOUTHINGTON

DAYTIME YOUTH TENNIS PROGRAMS (SESSION I). Monday through Thursday with Friday rain dates, if necessary, on the Southington High School tennis courts. Open to Southington children ages 4-14. Cost is $70 per child. More at Southington.org/TennisAM.

JUNE 17-AUG. 5

SOUTHINGTON

Evening Youth Tennis Lessons. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Park, 776 Woodruff St. Open to Southington residents ages 4-14. Cost is $70. More at southington.org/TennisPM.

JUNE 18-AUG. 6

SOUTHINGTON

BEGINNER TENNIS LESSONS (ADULTS). 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Park, 776 Woodruff St. Open to Southington residents aged 15 and up. Cost is $70. Class size is limited. More at Southington.org/Summer Tennis.

JUNE 19-AUG. 7

SOUTHINGTON

INTRO TO MATCH PLAY (ADULTS). 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Park, 776 Woodruff St. Open to Southington residents aged 15 and up. Cost is $70. Class size is limited. More at Southington.org/Summer Tennis.

NOW thru JUNE 24

SOUTHINGTON

DOG OBEDIENCE CLASS REGISTRATION. Puppy and beginner Level 1 program runs on Tuesdays, June 25 to Aug. 6. Beginner Level 2 program runs on Thursdays, June 27 to Aug. 15. Class times vary at Stay N Play Pets, 420 N. Main St. Open to dogs, ages 10 weeks and up. Instructor is Kevin Medeiros. Cost is $135 per dog. More at southington.org/DogObedience.

NOW thru JULY 1

SOUTHINGTON

SKYHAWKS MINI-HAWK MULTI-SPORT CAMP REGISTRATION.

Program runs Monday to Friday, July 8-12, 9 a.m. to noon, at DePaolo Middle School, 385 Pleasant St., Southington. Open to children ages 4-7 and focuses on baseball, basketball, and soccer. Cost is $125 per child. More at southington.org/MiniCamp.

JULY 1-11

SOUTHINGTON

DAYTIME YOUTH TENNIS PROGRAMS (SESSION II). Monday through Thursday with Friday rain dates, if necessary, on the Southington High School tennis courts. Open to Southington children ages 4-14. Cost is $70 per child. More at Southington.org/TennisAM.

JULY 15-25

SOUTHINGTON

DAYTIME YOUTH TENNIS PROGRAMS (SESSION III). Monday through Thursday with Friday rain dates, if necessary, on the Southington High School tennis courts. Open to Southington children ages 4-14. Cost is $70 per child. More at Southington.org/TennisAM.

NOW thru JULY 22

SOUTHINGTON

SKYHAWKS TRACK & FIELD CAMP REGISTRATION. Program runs Monday to Friday, July 29 to Aug. 2, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Southington High School track, 720 Pleasant St., Southington. Open to children ages 7-12. Students will be taught standard track & field events: long distance, sprints, soft hurdles, relays, shot put, discus, and standing long-jump. Cost is $125 per child. More at southington.org/TrackCamp.

NOW thru JULY 29

SOUTHINGTON

YOUTH BEACH VOLLEYBALL CAMP REGISTRATION. Program runs Monday to Thursday, Aug. 5-8, 9 a.m. to noon, at Recreation Park. Elevation Volleyball Acadamy will lead a beach volleyball camp for children ages 7-14. Cost is $145 per child. More at southington.org/VolleyballCamp.

JULY 29-AUG. 8

SOUTHINGTON

DAYTIME YOUTH TENNIS PROGRAMS (SESSION IV). Monday through Thursday with Friday rain dates, if necessary, on the Southington High School tennis courts. Open to Southington children ages 4-14. Cost is $70 per child. More at Southington.org/TennisAM.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

MUSIC ON THE GREEN. Wednesdays, 7 to 9 p.m. on the Southington town green. Free concerts, along with a free car show. Rain dates will be held on Thursdays. (Sponsors are in parenthesis). For more info, visit southington.org/music.

May

May 29, Wooden Horse (Southington YMCA)

June

June 5, Nightshift (Billy Carlson Heating & Air Conditioning)

June 12, Darik and the Funbags (Blackstone Irish Pub; Hop Häus; Edward McMahon Insurance Agency)

June 19, Norm Flash and the Starfires (Rotary Club)

June 26, What It Is (Southington Police Union – LEAS)

July

July 3 (No Rain Date), The Diamond Collection (Richard Chevrolet)

July 10, Long Island Sound Band (Kiwanis Club; Showcase Auto & Recovery)

July 17, Ball in the House (Tighe & Bond; Two Brothers Ice Cream)

July 24, The Sam Vinci Orchestra (UNICO)

July 31, BootLeg Band (Lions Club)

August

Aug. 7, Dennis Polisky & Maestro’s Men (Polish Falcons)

Aug. 14, The Glamour Girls (Atty. Elizabeth Kopec)

Aug. 21, The Pop Rocks (Aqua Turf)

Aug. 28, King Kountry (The Summit at Plantsville)

September

Sept. 4, Soul Sound Revue (Ali’s Nursery; TD Bank)

BUS TRIPS

For additional information and cost, visit southington.org/ BusTrips. Payment is due at registration. All trips are non-smoking and non-alcoholic. Insurance is available. Trips depart from the commuter lot in Cheshire on Route 10, close to the I-691. Checks should be made payable to Town of Southington. Contact the Recreation Dept at (860) 276-6219.

June

June 8, Lobster Bake in Gloucester and Rockport on Cape Ann (optional whale watch), $153-$189.

June 15, Erie Canal Cruise (Second bus added), $159.

June 23, Newport, R.I. “Servant Life” Tour, $109. (Rescheduled from May 19)

July

July 13, Martha’s Vineyard (optional island tour), $119-$139.

July 21, National Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown, N.Y., $115.

August

Aug. 10, Saratoga Race Course, $99.

September

Sept. 15, Rhode Island Lighthouse Cruise, $129.

October

Oct. 26, Philadelphia Food Tour, $115.

Oct. 26, Salem, Mass., “Haunted Happenings,” $79.

November