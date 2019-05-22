Southington Public Library listings for the May 24 edition

The Southington Library at 255 Main St. has announced a number of upcoming programs. All are welcome. To register, contact (860) 628-0947, option 5 or visit southingtonlibrary.org and click on ‘Calendar of Events.’ For children’s events, call ext.3.

Here are some upcoming events:

June

Fairy Tale Garden Tea Party at the Barnes Museum. Saturday, June 1, 2 to 4 p.m., at the Barnes Museum, 85 N Main St, Southington. Live fairies roaming the grounds, story time, crafts (while supplies last), a fairy dance party, photos with your favorite fairy, free tours of the museum for children, and half priced tours for adults, and much more. Tea and bottled water will be available.

Saturday, June 1, 2 to 4 p.m., at the Barnes Museum, 85 N Main St, Southington. Live fairies roaming the grounds, story time, crafts (while supplies last), a fairy dance party, photos with your favorite fairy, free tours of the museum for children, and half priced tours for adults, and much more. Tea and bottled water will be available. Out of This World Fantasy & Science Fiction Book Club Meeting. Wednesday, June 5, 7 p.m. Registration required. Discussion of Martha Wells’ award-winning novella, “All Systems Red,” the first volume in “The Murderbot Diaries.”

Wednesday, June 5, 7 p.m. Registration required. Discussion of Martha Wells’ award-winning novella, “All Systems Red,” the first volume in “The Murderbot Diaries.” Memory Café . Tuesday, June 11, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Registration required. Social event for individuals experiencing cognitive changes from Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia, as well as for their family members. Each memory cafe is unique and offers an easy and fun way to socialize with others who have this shared experience.

. Tuesday, June 11, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Registration required. Social event for individuals experiencing cognitive changes from Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia, as well as for their family members. Each memory cafe is unique and offers an easy and fun way to socialize with others who have this shared experience. Spring Mystery Group: ‘In the Bleak Midwinter’ by Julia Spencer-Fleming. Tuesday, June 11, 3 p.m. Session III. Carole Shmurak leads a three-part mystery series featuring crime-solving clergy.

Tuesday, June 11, 3 p.m. Session III. Carole Shmurak leads a three-part mystery series featuring crime-solving clergy. Books and Bagels. Thursday, June 20 from 10 to 11 a.m. Come discuss your favorite books and upcoming books by your favorite authors with others.

Ongoing Health/Legal

Talking Probate with Probate Judge Matthew Jalowiec. Last Friday of the month, 10 a.m. Registration is suggested. Judge Jalowiec will be available for approximately an hour to answer general probate questions.

Other Items

Check-out musical instruments. This new collection will allow library patrons to explore different instruments before buying or check out instruments for a special event. You may bring your gently used donations directly to The Music Shop, 405 Queen St., Southington or the children’s department.

This new collection will allow library patrons to explore different instruments before buying or check out instruments for a special event. You may bring your gently used donations directly to The Music Shop, 405 Queen St., Southington or the children’s department. Veterans Coffee Hour. A coffee hour just for veterans. The Southington Public Library and the Southington Veterans committee co-sponsor this monthly coffee hour. It’s an hour to meet with other veterans and have questions or concerns answered by a member of the Southington Veterans committee. Please check the Calendar of Events at southingtonlibrary.org for monthly dates.

A coffee hour just for veterans. The Southington Public Library and the Southington Veterans committee co-sponsor this monthly coffee hour. It’s an hour to meet with other veterans and have questions or concerns answered by a member of the Southington Veterans committee. Please check the Calendar of Events at southingtonlibrary.org for monthly dates. The Bridge. A committee co-sponsored by the Southington Public Library, The Southington Recreation Department, The Wallingford Parks and Recreation Department and the ARC of Southington. The committee is comprised of adults with disabilities and facilitators to create regionalized social events for disabled adults. Contact Elizabeth Chubet at 860-628-0947 at 6513 or chubete@southington.org for more information.

A committee co-sponsored by the Southington Public Library, The Southington Recreation Department, The Wallingford Parks and Recreation Department and the ARC of Southington. The committee is comprised of adults with disabilities and facilitators to create regionalized social events for disabled adults. Contact Elizabeth Chubet at 860-628-0947 at 6513 or chubete@southington.org for more information. Friends of the Library Bookstore. Mondays and Thursdays, 2 to 5 p.m.; Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 2 to 8:30 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the lower level of the library. Browse a wide selection of movies, music, paperback books, and hard cover books.

Weekly Programs