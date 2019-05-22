Southington police officers recognized by MADD

Southington Police officers Chad Michaud and Justin Simard were recognized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) as the Southington Police Department MADD Officers of the Year. These two officers led the Southington Police Department in DUI Enforcement this past year.

Officers Simard and Michaud were both presented with a certificate of recognition and pin for their efforts at the MADD Awards Ceremony held at the Aqua Turf Club on May 7. This is the third consecutive year that both of these officers have received this recognition from MADD.

Officer Michaud has been a Southington Police Officer since September 2014. Officer Simard has been with the Southington Police Department since March 2016.