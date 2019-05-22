SHS student art show

2003 SHS graduate Justin Gerace performed a live wheel demonstration with clay. Gerace recently received his master’s degree and has been teaching at Salve Regina University in Newport, R.I. for the past year.
On Monday, May 13, Southington High School opened its doors to the public to showcase local artists at the 36th annual student art show. Displays included photography, pottery, painting, and more.
Photos by JANELLE MORELLI
Dana Baldwin, an art teacher at Plantsville and Flanders elementary schools, admires the “Me in History” section of photographs.
