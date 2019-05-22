Seniors’ listings for the May 24 edition

MONDAY, JUNE 3

PLAINVILLE

MEDICARE & YOU: UNDERSTANDING YOUR MEDICARE CHOICES. 5 p.m. Free presentation by senior center social worker Stephanie Soucy. Traditional Medicare coverage, Medicare advantage plans, Part D coverage, Medigap and supplemental policies. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville. Refreshments will be served. RSVP. (860) 747-5728.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5

SOUTHINGTON

COOKING FOR ONE CAN BE FUN AND EASY. 1:30 p.m. Mulberry Gardens director of dining Peter Fescoe will demonstrate that it’s easy to make a delicious and nutritious meal on a smaller scale. Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St., Southington. Seating is limited. Register. (860) 621-3014.

THURSDAY, JUNE 6

PLAINVILLE

LEARN HOW TO PREVENT INJURY WHEN FALLING. 10 a.m. Lisa Murawski, exercise physiologist at Southington Care Center will discuss how to fall the correct way forwards or backwards to reduce the risk and severity of injury. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville. Seating is limited. Register at (860) 747-5728.

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

SOUTHINGTON

THE ORCHARDS OPEN HOUSE. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Retirement counselor Antoinette Ouellette will lead this drop-in tour. The Orchards, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

MULBERRY GARDENS OPEN HOUSE. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Retirement counselor Marie Terzak will lead this drop-in tour. Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St., Plantsville.. Light refreshments. (860) 276-1020.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

BRISTOL

REDEFINING THE PURPOSE OF LIFE THROUGHOUT THE AGING PROCESS. 10:30 a.m. Christine Solimini-Swift, exercise physiologist at The Orchards at Southington. Bristol Senior Center, 240 Stafford Ave., Southinton. Seating is limited. Register. (860) 584-7895.