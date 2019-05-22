Police will enforce seatbelt usage during ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign

The Southington Police Department will be taking part in the Click It or Ticket campaign through June 3.

Research from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) shows that during the 2016 Thanksgiving holiday weekend (6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 to 5:59 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28) there were 341 passenger vehicle occupants killed in traffic crashes across the nation, and 49 percent of those killed were not buckled up.

Research also indicates that proper seat belt use reduces the risk of fatal injury to front seat passengers by 45 percent. In the last decade, police estimate that seatbelts have saved the lives of more than 100,000 people in the United States.

Connecticut law requires all drivers and passengers in the front seat, regardless of the occupant’s age, as well as all children under 16 in all positions to wear seatbelts. Fines start at a minimum of $92 for first offense.

“The Southington Police Department would like to encourage everyone to use their seatbelt and to have a happy and safe spring and summer,” SPD officials said in a press release.