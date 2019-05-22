Police blotter for the May 24 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations to their Facebook page from Friday, May 10 to Friday, May 17:

Wednesday, May 8

Joey Ouellette, 35, of 18 Meridian St., Pequabuck, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Friday, May 10

Robert Gray-Leclair, 37, of 217 Dunham St., Southington, was charged with violation of protective order.

Joshua Jackson, 29, of 146 Milford St. Ext., Plainville, was charged with breach of peace and third degree criminal mischief.

Saturday, May 11

Anthony Heinrich, 18, of 39 Plum Orchard Rd., Southington, was charged with second degree criminal mischief.

Brian Carroll, 24, of 163 Stuart Dr., Southington, was charged with failure to drive right, evading responsibility, operating a vehicle under suspension, operating an unregistered vehicle, failure to insure a vehicle, and driving under the influence.

Amy Degumbia, 42, of 275 Spring Lake Rd., Southington, was charged with third degree assault.

Shawn LaChance, 44, of 565 Clark Ave., Bristol, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Jennie Valentine, 23, of 20 Cedar Cir., Beacon Falls, was charged with less than one half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua McKay-Smith, 21, of 20 Cedrar Cir., Beacon Falls, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Sunday, May 12

Stephen Reid Jr., 27, of 608 ½ Market St., Lewisbury, PA, was charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Tuesday, May 14

Anthony Grazioso, 29, of 118 Pondview Dr., Southington, was charged with second degree breach of peace.

Bronwyn Hodgkinson, 24, of 508 Main St., Southington, was charged with second degree breach of peace.

Jeffrey Moore, 55, of 77 Kenney St., Bristol, was charged with violation of restraining order.

Wednesday, May 15

Garr Puzycki, 19, of 465 Ridge Rd., Middletown, was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Friday, May 17