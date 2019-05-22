Police blotter for the May 24 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations to their Facebook page from Friday, May 10 to Friday, May 17:
Wednesday, May 8
- Joey Ouellette, 35, of 18 Meridian St., Pequabuck, was charged with sixth degree larceny.
Friday, May 10
- Robert Gray-Leclair, 37, of 217 Dunham St., Southington, was charged with violation of protective order.
- Joshua Jackson, 29, of 146 Milford St. Ext., Plainville, was charged with breach of peace and third degree criminal mischief.
Saturday, May 11
- Anthony Heinrich, 18, of 39 Plum Orchard Rd., Southington, was charged with second degree criminal mischief.
- Brian Carroll, 24, of 163 Stuart Dr., Southington, was charged with failure to drive right, evading responsibility, operating a vehicle under suspension, operating an unregistered vehicle, failure to insure a vehicle, and driving under the influence.
- Amy Degumbia, 42, of 275 Spring Lake Rd., Southington, was charged with third degree assault.
- Shawn LaChance, 44, of 565 Clark Ave., Bristol, was charged with disorderly conduct.
- Jennie Valentine, 23, of 20 Cedar Cir., Beacon Falls, was charged with less than one half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Joshua McKay-Smith, 21, of 20 Cedrar Cir., Beacon Falls, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.
Sunday, May 12
- Stephen Reid Jr., 27, of 608 ½ Market St., Lewisbury, PA, was charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.
Tuesday, May 14
- Anthony Grazioso, 29, of 118 Pondview Dr., Southington, was charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Bronwyn Hodgkinson, 24, of 508 Main St., Southington, was charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Jeffrey Moore, 55, of 77 Kenney St., Bristol, was charged with violation of restraining order.
Wednesday, May 15
- Garr Puzycki, 19, of 465 Ridge Rd., Middletown, was charged with second degree failure to appear.
Friday, May 17
- Derrick Gwynn, 22, of 240 Long Hill Cross, Shelton, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and failure to obey stop sign.
- Derrick Gwynn, 22, of 240 Long Hill Cross, Shelton, was charged with second degree failure to appear.