Performance listings for the May 24 edition

FRIDAY, MAY 31

SOUTHINGTON

DEPAOLO VARIETY SHOW. 7 p.m.. Middle school students will perform acts, including music, dance and karate. DePaolo Middle School, 385 Pleasant St., Southington. Free admission.

MAY 31-JUNE 9

SOUTHINGTON

‘CITY OF ANGELS.’ Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. Sundays at 2 p.m. The Arts at Angeloria’s, The Art Barn, 223 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike, Southington. theartsatangelorias.com

MAY 31-JUNE 1

OTHER

‘ARSENIC AND OLD LACE.’ Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1, 8 p.m.; June 1, 2 p.m. matinee. Cheshire Community Theater. Nelson Hall Theater, 150 Cook Hill Rd., Cheshire. Tickets $20 ($15 for seniors, students).

NOW thru JUNE 8

OTHER

‘CHAMPAGNE AND LICORICE.’ Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. Sunday, May 26 at 2 p.m. Original play by local author Scott Stephen Kegler. Hole in the Wall Theater, 116 Main St., New Britain. $20, general admission. $15, students/ seniors. HITW.org, (860) 229-8049.