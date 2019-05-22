Listings

Music listings for the May 24 edition

FRIDAY, MAY 24

BRISTOL

THE EMMANUEL RIVERA PROJECT. 8 to 11 p.m. Live Latin Jazz Fusion. Delish Lounge, 12 East Main St., Forestville.

 

SATURDAY, MAY 25

BRISTOL

THE LANGLEY AND COOPER DUO. 7 to 10 p.m. Live jazz, funk, and soul. Delish Lounge, 12 East Main St., Forestville.

 

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

NORTON PARK SUMMER CONCERT SERIES. Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. at Norton Park in Plainville. Free concerts. For more info, visit the recreation department page at plainvillect.com.

June

  • June 4, Plainville Wind Ensemble
  • June 11, Plainville Choral Society
  • June 18, Ken Moore, original American folk rock
  • June 25, Simply Swing, 10 piece orchestra

July

  • July 2, Last Fair Deal, American roots music
  • July 9, Riverboat Ramblers, Dixieland jazz
  • July 16, Nzingas Daughters, rhythm and blues
  • July 23, Center Stage Jazz
  • July 30, Old Tyme Fiddlers

 

SOUTHINGTON

MUSIC ON THE GREEN. Wednesdays, 7 to 9 p.m. on the Southington town green. Free concerts, along with a free car show. Rain dates will be held on Thursdays. (Sponsors are in parenthesis). For more info, visit southington.org/music.

May

  • May 29, Wooden Horse (Southington YMCA)

June

  • June 5, Nightshift (Billy Carlson Heating & Air Conditioning)
  • June 12, Darik and the Funbags (Blackstone Irish Pub; Hop Häus; Edward McMahon Insurance Agency)
  • June 19, Norm Flash and the Starfires (Rotary Club)
  • June 26, What It Is (Southington Police Union – LEAS)

July

  • July 3 (No rain date), The Diamond Collection (Richard Chevrolet)
  • July 10, Long Island Sound Band (Kiwanis Club; Showcase Auto & Recovery)
  • July 17, Ball in the House (Tighe & Bond; Two Brothers Ice Cream)
  • July 24, The Sam Vinci Orchestra (UNICO)
  • July 31, BootLeg Band (Lions Club)

August

  • Aug. 7, Dennis Polisky & Maestro’s Men (Polish Falcons)
  • Aug. 14, The Glamour Girls (Atty. Elizabeth Kopec)
  • Aug. 21, The Pop Rocks (Aqua Turf)
  • Aug. 28, King Kountry (The Summit at Plantsville)

September

  • Sept. 4, Soul Sound Revue (Ali’s Nursery; TD Bank)

