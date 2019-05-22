Music listings for the May 24 edition

FRIDAY, MAY 24

BRISTOL

THE EMMANUEL RIVERA PROJECT. 8 to 11 p.m. Live Latin Jazz Fusion. Delish Lounge, 12 East Main St., Forestville.

SATURDAY, MAY 25

BRISTOL

THE LANGLEY AND COOPER DUO. 7 to 10 p.m. Live jazz, funk, and soul. Delish Lounge, 12 East Main St., Forestville.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

NORTON PARK SUMMER CONCERT SERIES. Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. at Norton Park in Plainville. Free concerts. For more info, visit the recreation department page at plainvillect.com.

June

June 4, Plainville Wind Ensemble

June 11, Plainville Choral Society

June 18, Ken Moore, original American folk rock

June 25, Simply Swing, 10 piece orchestra

July

July 2, Last Fair Deal, American roots music

July 9, Riverboat Ramblers, Dixieland jazz

July 16, Nzingas Daughters, rhythm and blues

July 23, Center Stage Jazz

July 30, Old Tyme Fiddlers

SOUTHINGTON

MUSIC ON THE GREEN. Wednesdays, 7 to 9 p.m. on the Southington town green. Free concerts, along with a free car show. Rain dates will be held on Thursdays. (Sponsors are in parenthesis). For more info, visit southington.org/music.

May

May 29, Wooden Horse (Southington YMCA)

June

June 5, Nightshift (Billy Carlson Heating & Air Conditioning)

June 12, Darik and the Funbags (Blackstone Irish Pub; Hop Häus; Edward McMahon Insurance Agency)

June 19, Norm Flash and the Starfires (Rotary Club)

June 26, What It Is (Southington Police Union – LEAS)

July

July 3 (No rain date), The Diamond Collection (Richard Chevrolet)

July 10, Long Island Sound Band (Kiwanis Club; Showcase Auto & Recovery)

July 17, Ball in the House (Tighe & Bond; Two Brothers Ice Cream)

July 24, The Sam Vinci Orchestra (UNICO)

July 31, BootLeg Band (Lions Club)

August

Aug. 7, Dennis Polisky & Maestro’s Men (Polish Falcons)

Aug. 14, The Glamour Girls (Atty. Elizabeth Kopec)

Aug. 21, The Pop Rocks (Aqua Turf)

Aug. 28, King Kountry (The Summit at Plantsville)

September