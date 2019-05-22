Miscellaneous listings for the May 24 edition

TUESDAY, MAY 28

SOUTHINGTON

‘THE LETTERS OF MARK TWAIN AND HIS BEST FRIEND, JOE TWICHELL OF SOUTHINGTON.’ 7 p.m. Presentation by the Southington Genealogical Society. Steve Courtney will present tales from his most recent book, The Letters of Mark Twain and Joseph Hopkins Twichell. Free.. The Orchards, 34 Hobart St. More at southingtongenealogicalsociety.org

FRIDAY, MAY 31

PLAINVILLE

MARRIAGE NIGHT SIMULCAST EVENT. 6:30 p.m. Marriage Night will together thousands of husbands, wives, and engaged couples to learn from Francis and Lisa Chan (“You and Me Forever”), Les and Leslie Parrott (“The Good Fight”), and comedian Michael Jr. Event will include expert teaching and principles for a lasting relationship. Faith Bible Church, 168 Unionville Ave. at Northwest Drive, Plainville. $15. Register. MarriageNight.org. (860)747-5209. fbc@snet.net.

MAY 31-JUNE 1

SOUTHINGTON

RELAY FOR LIFE OF SOUTHINGTON. Begins at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 31 through 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 1. Southington High School turf field, 720 Pleasant St., Southington.

SATURDAY, JUNE 1

BRISTOL

9TH ANNUAL SALUTE DINNER OF THE BRISTOL VETERANS COUNCIL. 4:30 p.m., social hour. 5:30 p.m., program and dinner. Salutes local area 2019 high school graduates who have chosen to enter the armed forces or one of the nation’s military academies. Free for student recruits. $25 for others. Nuchie’s, 164 Central St., Forestville. RSVP by May 17. Tickets must be purchased in advance. (860) 584-6258, (860)977-2152, (860) 589-7942, donnadognin@vetsstronginc.org, gmandi@sbcglobal.net, spio@comcast.net.

CARING FOR KIDS STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendors, crafters, face painting by Danielle, an obstacle course with Cub Scout Troop 425, lunch, strawberry shortcakes. Spaces still available for rental at $25 each. Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 355 Camp St., Bristol. Benefits Gloria Dei Caring for Kids Fund, which helps the families of children suffering from catastrophic or series illnesses in the community. (860) 620-4166.

SOUTHINGTON

FOOD DRIVE FOR SOUTHINGTON COMMUNITY SERVICES. 8 a.m. to noon Collecting non-perishable food, pasta, sauce, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter, jelly, and kids snacks for Southington Community Services at Faith Baptist Church, 243 Laning St., Southington.

JUNE 1-OCT. 26

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON DRIVE-IN. Saturdays through Oct. 26, 6 p.m. gates open and movies start at sunset. Cost for Southington residents is $2 per person ($12 per carload). Non-resident carloads coast $18. Eric Korp will entertain children and families before the movies. Food and ice cream trucks are on site. (Sponsors are in parenthesis). More info at SouthingtonDrive-In.org.

June

June 1, “Jaws” (UNICO)

June 8, “The Little Mermaid” (SEF)

June 15, “Back to the Future” (United Way)

June 22, “Ralph Breaks the Internet” (SFD Co. 1 & 2)

June 29, “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” (Kiwanis)

July

July 6, “Bohemian Rhapsody” (American Legion Aux.)

July 13, “Up” (Sorelle d’Italia)

July 20, “Weekend at Bernie’s” (Southington Rotary)

August

Aug. 3, “Ice Age” (Mill Foundation)

Aug. 10, “Lady and the Tramp” (Southington Valley Midget Football)

Aug. 17, “Star Wars, Episode IV: A New Hope” (Southington Travel Football)

Aug. 24, “Tangled” (STEPS)

Aug. 31, “Ferdinand” (Southington Land Trust)

September

Sept. 7, “Captain Marvel” (Bread for Life)

October

Oct. 26, “Halloween Festival” (Lions Club/SoCCA)

SUNDAY, JUNE 2

SOUTHINGTON

CALENDAR HOUSE FINE ARTS & CRAFTS EXHIBIT 2 to 4 p.m. All creations made by Southington seniors. Some items available for purchase. Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St., Southington. Free. Proceeds benefit Calendar House membership association.

WE LOVE THE 80s. 4-7 p.m. Hosted by A New Way Self-Advocacy group. Show of singers, skits, dancers and other talents. Includes raffles and refreshments. Plantsville Congregational Church, 109 Church St., Plantsville. $10 for adults, $5 for ages 12 and under. Call the Arc of Southington at (860) 628-9220 ext. 100.

MONDAY, JUNE 3

SOUTHINGTON

YOGA ON THE GREEN. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Bring a yoga mat and water bottle. Southington town green, Main Street, Southington. Free but non-perishable donations for Bread for Life will be accepted (rain date June 10). No experience needed.

THURSDAY, JUNE 6

BRISTOL

DYKE SPEAR EVALUATES THE UFO EVIDENCE. 6:30 p.m. Spokesperson and field investigator for the Connecticut Chapter of Mutual UFO Network. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Free. (860) 584-7790.

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

PLAINVILLE

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE FESTIVAL. 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The shortcakes will be served at the church. Takeout available with free delivery for orders of 10 or more. Plainville United Methodist Church, 56 Red Stone Hill, Plainville (860) 747-2348 or (860) 747-2328.

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

BRISTOL

ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL REUNION. 5:30 p.m. DoubleTree by Hilton, 42 Century Dr., Bristol. jfasolo@gmail.com, (860) 584-0788, pvarlerio@snet.net, (860) 589-0598, jrafaniello@comcast.net, (860) 589-5582, numotaz@aol.com, (860) 582-4388.

CONNECTICUT OPEN HOUSE DAY. Free admission all day. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. TheCarouselMuseum.org. (860) 585-5411.

SOUTHINGTON

CONNECTICUT OPEN HOUSE DAY. Noon to 3 p.m. South End Schoolhouse will be open to the public, hosted by Southington Historical Society. Recreation Park, Southington.

FILL THE CRUISER. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walmart, 235 Queen St., Southington. Proceeds benefit Southington Community Services food pantry. Sponsored by the Giving Back Girls.

MONDAY, JUNE 10

SOUTHINGTON

FREE TIPS TRAINING/CERTIFICATION FOR BUSINESSES SERVING ALCOHOL. 6 p.m. registration, 6:30 p.m. training Sponsored by the STEPS Coalition. Training for Intervention Procedures (TIPS) training for responsible service, sale, and consumption of alcohol. Hawk’s Landing Country Club, 200 Pattonwood Dr., Southington. RSVP. albanesem@southington.org

THURSDAY, JUNE 13

BRISTOL

CAROUSEL COUSINS: DERBY RACERS AND OTHER THRILL RIDES. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wine and cheese reception, 6 to 6:30 p.m. Derby racers, track machines, and other early thrill rides from subject specialist Cate Mahoney and carousel enthusiast and guide Kristen Berggren. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. thecarouselmuseum.org, (860) 585-5411.

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

BRISTOL

SINGLES 50s, 60s, 70s DANCE. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. 7 to 11 p.m. Buffet from 7 to 8 p.m. DJ Tasteful Productions. Dress casual. Door prizes. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Bristol. $20. (860)463-6906.

TUESDAY, JUNE 18

PLAINVILLE

MGM CASINO BUS TRIP. 9 a.m. departure from OLM parking lot, Plainville. 3 p.m. return. Cost is $25 includes promotional package for food and gambling. Contact Sally, 860-747-1732.

SOUTHINGTON

BREAD FOR LIFE GOLF TOURNAMENT. Hawk’s Landing Country Club in support of BFL’s children’s summer lunch program. Check in at 8:30 a.m. Call (860) 276-8389.

THURSDAY, JUNE 20

BRISTOL

NE CAROUSEL MUSEUM OPEN HOUSE. 5 to 7 p.m. 5 p.m. wine and cheese. 6 p.m. tour by executive director Morgan Urgo. Free but registration needed. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. thecarouselmuseum.org, (860) 585-5411.

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

OTHER

NBHS CLASS OF 1967 REUNION. Noon to 5 p.m. Hot buffet, DJ, dancing, games and 50/50 auction. BYOB. VFW Pavilion, 41 Veterans Dr., New Britain. $20. Checks payable to NBHS Class of 1967 c/o Karen Ortola, 20 Bayview Rd, Niantic CT 06357.

JULY 1-31

PLAINVILLE

ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE CLASSES. Mondays, 2 to 5 p.m.; Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Plainville Community Food Pantry, 54 S. Canal St., Plainville. Free. Register. (860) 793-3209.

SUNDAY, JULY 7

BRISTOL

BOSTON POPS AT TANGLEWOOD IN THE BERKSHIRES BUS TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthew’s Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. $144. Deadline is June 16. (860) 585-1020.

THURSDAY, JULY 11

BRISTOL

COINS AND CLAWS. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. $77. Deadline is June 20. (860) 585-1020.

FRIDAY, JULY 12

BRISTOL

BRISTOL CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1989 REUNION. 7 p.m. Marilyn’s Restaurant, 388 Broad St., Bristol. Bchs8989@yahoo.com

WEDNESDAY, JULY 24

BRISTOL

CT SUN VS. NY LIBERTY BASKETBALL AT MOHEGAN SUN. Sponsored by St. Matthew’s Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $57, includes food voucher and casino bonus. Deadline is July 3. (860) 585-1020.

THURSDAY, JULY 25

BRISTOL

ESSEX DINNER TRAIN AND RIVERBOAT. Sponsored by St. Matthew’s Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $97, includes beef or chicken dinner entree. Deadline is July 5. (860) 585-1020.

THURSDAY, AUG. 8

BRISTOL

SARATOGA HORSE RACING BUS TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthew’s Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Lunch is on your own. Cost is $77, includes grandstand admission and reserved seating. Deadline is July 8. (860) 585-1020.

THURSDAY, AUG. 15

BRISTOL

BLOCK ISLAND BUS-FERRY TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthew’s Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $137. Bus to Point Judith, R.I. and ferry to Block Island. Deadline is July 25. (860) 585-1020.

SATURDAY, AUG. 24

OTHER

SOUTHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1979 REUNION. 6 to 11 p.m. Westbrook Elks Lodge, 142 Seaside Ave, Westbrook. Cost is $45 ($50 after June 24). Contact: 40yrSHS79@gmail.com or tickets at payit2.com/event/104281

THURSDAY, AUG. 29

BRISTOL

WESTCHESTER BROADWAY THEATER TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $111. Deadline is Aug. 8. (860) 585-1020.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 5

BRISTOL

SEPT. 11 MEMORIAL & MUSEUM IN NYC TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Lunch included. Cost is $119. Deadline is Aug. 15. (860) 585-1020.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 17

PLAINVILLE

PLAINVILLE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE 38TH ANNUAL GOLF OUTING. 11 a.m., to 8 p.m. Stanley Golf Course, 245 Hartford Rd., New Britain. Contact Chamber (860) 747-6867, info@plainvillechamber.com. Visit www.plainvillechamber.com.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18

BRISTOL

BIG E TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $55. Deadline Aug. 28. (860) 585-1020.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25

BRISTOL

NYC BROADWAY SHOW TRIP. Lunch included. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $249. Deadline Sept. 4. (860) 585-1020.

MONDAY, SEPT. 30 to OCT. 6

BRISTOL

NEW ENGLAND TOUR WITH TRAINS ACROSS MA, NH, VT AND ME. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $2,319. Deadline Sept. 2. (860) 585-1020.

THURSDAY, OCT. 10

BRISTOL

VERMONT FALL FOLIAGE IN BRATTLEBORO TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $119. Deadline Sept. 19. (860) 585-1020.

TUESDAY, OCT. 15

BRISTOL

THOMASTON, CT TRAIN RIDE TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $109. Deadline Sept., 24. (860) 585-1020,

SATURDAY, OCT. 19

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1959 REUNION. Noon to 4 p.m. Manor Inn Restaurant, 1636 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Milldale. Contact: Pat Tarfano at (860) 628-0069 or patpye1041@gmail.com

TUESDAY, OCT. 22

BRISTOL

OCTOBERFEST AT THE LOG CABIN IN HOLYOKE, MASS. TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $106. Deadline Oct. 1. (860) 585-1020.

TUESDAY, OCT. 29

BRISTOL

A SPELLBINDING DAY IN SALEM, MASS. TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $128. Deadline Oct. 8. (860) 585-1020.

THURSDAY, NOV. 7

BRISTOL

TRIBUTE TO GLEN CAMPBELL AND JOHN DENVER IN NEW JERSEY TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $115. Deadline Oct. 17. (860) 585-1020.

THURSDAY, NOV. 14

BRISTOL

‘AN AMERICAN IN PARIS’ AT WESTCHESTER BROADWAY THEATER, NY. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $110. Deadline Oct. 24. (860) 585-1020.

FRIDAY, NOV. 29

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2009 REUNION. 7:30 p.m. Hawks Landing Country Club, 201 Pattonwood Dr., Southington. RSVP by Nov. 22 at shsclassof09.ezevent.com

NOW thru MAY 31

SOUTHINGTON

ARTIST MARTIN P.N. GENT OF CHESHIRE. Watercolor and acrylic paintings. The Gallery at the Orchards at 43 Hobart St. in the community room on the second floor. (860) 628-5656. southingtonartsandcrafts.com or southingtonorchards.org.

NOW thru MAY 31

SOUTHINGTON

WOMEN PHOTOGRAPHERS OF CT. Open Tuesdays thru Fridays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring several artists and a variety of subject matters. SoCCA, 93 Main St., Southington,

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

BULKY WASTE TRANSFER STATION HOURS. The bulky waste transfer station on Old Turnpike Road will be open, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the following Saturdays, weather-permitting: June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29; July 6, 13, 20, 27; Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24; Sept. 7, 14, 21; Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26; Nov. 9, 23; Dec. 7, 21. Transfer station tickets are available at the Town Clerk’s office. Renewals can be done by mail. Info and forms at southington.org.

HONORING LOCAL WARTIME VETERANS. The Southington Veterans Committee is seeking veterans who entered the military from The Town Southington, received an honorable discharge, but have not been honored for their military service. The Veterans Committee is keeping a data base and is planning a future date to upgrade the monuments on the town green. They are looking for veterans that served during World War I (April 6, 1917 to Nov. 11, 1918); World War II (Dec. 7, 1941 to Dec. 31, 1946); Korea (June 25, 1950 to Jan. 31, 1955); Vietnam (Feb. 28, 1961 to May 7, 1975); Lebanon and Grenada (Aug. 24, 1982 to July 31, 1984); Panama (Dec. 20, 1989 to Jan. 31, 1990); Persian Gulf (Aug. 2, 1990 until cessation of hostilities as determined by the U.S. government.) Contact: John DeMello Sr., (860) 302-4666 or at southingtonmilitaryveterans@gmail.com

SOCCA CLASSES. Registration available for youth, teen, and adult classes. Visit southingtonarts.org or call Mary at (860) 276-1581