Golfers split week, but it’s the scores that matter

Southington golf played a pair of close matches last week. One was a loss, the other was a win, and the Blue Knights stood at 9-3-1, 7-3-1 in the CCC West Division.

Southington lost 153-157 to Hall at Rockledge Golf Club in West Hartford on May 15, then beat Farmington 156-158 on May 16 at Simsbury Farms Golf Course.

Here’s what happened in each match:

Close loss vs. Hall

MAY 15—The Knights played well, but the Warriors were just a little bit better.

“Good score of 157 on the road. We just got beat by a really good Hall squad who put three guys in the 30s,” coach Jim DiNello said. “We are not going to win in this division with multiple guys shooting five-over-par or worse. The competition is too good. The 157 score is good on the road in most conferences to win, not in this conference. I wouldn’t want it any other way though. To be the best, you must beat the best. Today we were not the best, Hall was. Hats off to them, they deserved to win.”

Max Chubet and Austin Carta each shot a one-over-par round of 37 for Southington. Jake Napoli had a 41 while Colby Zegzdryn carded a 42. Hall’s Ryan Arnold was the medalist at even-par 36. Ben Brockway had a 38, Finn McHugh carded a 39, and Cody Brew recorded a 40.

Tight win vs. Indians

MAY 16—The Knights had three players shoot under 40 in the victory over the Indians.

Chubet again led the way with a medalist round of two-over-par 38. Carta and Napoli each shot 39 while Cory Hemsen added a 40.

John Guerrera and Kevin Zipp each had a 39 for Farmington. Jared Papa and Cullen Laberge both scored a 40.

Up next: Southington played Plainville on Monday at Hawk’s Landing Country Club. The Knights were scheduled to close the regular season on Wednesday against Simsbury at home.

