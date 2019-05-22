Girls Tennis: Lady Knights set sights on postseason home match

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Southington girls tennis posted three wins last week, including impressive victories over Hall and NW Catholic. The Lady Knights improved to 13-3 with two matches left in the regular season.

Southington started the week with a 6-1 home win over Tolland on May 14. The Knights posted a 6-1 home win over Hall on May 15, then outlasted NW Catholic 4-3 on May 16 at the University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford.

Here’s what happened in each match:

Taking down Tolland

MAY 14—The Knights took six of seven matches from the visiting Eagles to pick up the home victory.

The biggest victory of the day came at No. 1 doubles. Kate Hardy and Isa Miani were down two match points in the third set super tiebreaker, but rallied to win, 2-6, 6-3, 11-9. Hardy and Miani won the last four points of the tiebreaker to claim victory.

Southington picked up singles wins from Abby Murphy, Chantelle Gimenez and Riley Tindall. The Knights also got wins from the No. 2 doubles team of Gianna Wadowski and Avery Korp, along with the No. 3 team of Jillian Watson and Ali Bruce.

Impressive win over Hall

MAY 15—The Warriors are known as a strong program, but the Knights took the big win at home.

Southington won third set super tiebreakers at No. 3 singles and No. 1 doubles. Gimenez won her No. 3 singles match, 5-7, 6-1, 10-2. At No. 1 doubles, Hardy and Miani once again overcame a super tiebreaker deficit and won, 6-3, 6-7, 10-7.

“I’m so proud, I’m very proud,” coach Robin Thompson said about her team. “Chantelle’s match, oh my God, she came close to taking it in two sets. Chantelle shows up day after day, and there’s 100-plus percent. She doesn’t give up. It’s inspiring to watch her and how competitive she is.”

Hardy and Miani have played in super tiebreakers before, including the one against Tolland the day before.

“I don’t necessarily think they freak out in a super tiebreaker, which is good. That’s the positive side of being in a tiebreaker, though I think they’d much rather not be in it,” Thompson said with a laugh.

Joelle Stublarec lost her No. 2 singles match, but not before she won the second set and forced a super tiebreaker. Murphy and Tindall won singles matches for Southington.

“How could you not talk about Abby? She’s 15-0,” Thompson said. She’ll have a good opponent at Avon, but I think she’ll be fine.”

The Knights also picked up wins from the No. 2 doubles team of Wadowski and Korp, along with the No. 3 team of Watson and Bruce.

Close win over the Lions

MAY 16—The No. 3 doubles team of Watson and Bruce clinched the victory for the Knights in a matchup that went back and forth all afternoon. Watson and Bruce won their match, 7-6(4), 6-2.

Tied 2-2 in the second set, Watson and Bruce won the last four games to take the match. The No. 2 doubles team of Wadowski and Korp won in straight sets. Southington got singles wins from Murphy and Tindall.

Up next: Southington was at Avon on Tuesday and Conard on Wednesday in the final matches of the regular season. State tournament pairings were released Thursday. The qualifying round in Class L is Friday, followed by the opening round on Saturday.

